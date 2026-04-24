A celebration of nature and community

The Indivisible Prickly Pears are one of the longtime participants in the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, providing healthy smoothies for attendees to enjoy. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Desert Tortoise are an icon of the southwest and each year, a specimen is included in the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, giving attendees the chance to see one up close. (Tamalyn Taylor/Earth Day Committee)

Representatives from Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge spent Saturday, April 18 at the Earth/Arbor Day celebration in Pahrump, sharing information on the refuge’s purpose and the many unique things found within its borders. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Scot Troter, center, was honored as the Earth Day 2026 Citizen of the Year during the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, recognizing the work he does to teach youngsters about gardening. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At this year's Earth/Arbor Day event, residents learned about the Community Environmental Monitoring Program, which tracks any potential air or groundwater contamination as a result of the nuclear testing that took place at the former Nevada Test Site. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Clean Up Pahrump® was among the 30 organizations that participated in the 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, spreading the word about its mission to clean up the roadsides and desert areas of the valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Bob Ruud Community Center was alive with the sounds of conversation as attendees chatted with vendors at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 18. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Debby Woodland of Great Basin Water Co. was on hand at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, providing information on what the company does and offering free raffle tickets for five-gallon trees. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration had the Bob Ruud Community Center abuzz with activity as residents and area organizations enjoyed a day of environmentally-focused information, as well as some fun and free refreshments, too. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Environmental empowerment was the star of the day as the community gathered to celebrate two holidays with a focus on the interconnection between the health of the planet and the people who make it their home, Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Taking place Saturday, April 18 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration was hosted by the Southern Nye County Conservation District. This year marked the 23rd for this annual event and it was definitely one for the books, drawing a large crowd and plenty of participation by area entities.

“We are delighted to say that the 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day event was a great success,” Earth Day Committee member and lead event organizer Tamalyn Taylor raved afterward. “We had a wonderful turnout from the community, with over 300 participants in attendance – which is about 100 more than last year! We also had 30 organizations who generously committed their time and efforts to the event.”

In addition to the many vendors who regularly make the Earth/Arbor Day event a part of their yearly calendar, there were several new vendors taking part and Taylor said each was very pleased with the interest shown by the public throughout the four-hour event.

“We had one vendor tell us she was really impressed with the turnout, interest and passion of the participants and organizations, and several others have thanked us for inviting them to participate, saying they thought it was a great event overall,” Taylor detailed.

While the various organizations at the event were undoubtedly out to educate residents on how their work impacts the environment, there was a definite focus on fun. There were a variety of mini-games at the booths, as well as a putt-putt strip by new vendor Lakeview Executive Golf Course. The Pahrump Drum Circle also joined in the celebration with a performance in the grass adjacent to the community center. An assortment of free prize drawings took place and there were refreshments given out at no charge for all who wanted them.

There was a very special award waiting to be presented that afternoon, too, with Scot Troter earning the honor of Earth Day 2026 Citizen of the Year. “We want to recognize Scot for his dedication to school gardens and working with families in the 4-H Garden Club,” Taylor explained. “He has been an awesome influence for the youth and a real treasure to have in the Pahrump community.”

As well as marking its 23rd year, the 2026 event is the first without its founder, John Pawlak, who passed away in November last year. There was some sadness among the Earth Day Committee members but, as Taylor noted, there was also a determination to carry on what Pawlak started.

“Many of us on the Earth Day planning committee are thinking about John Pawlak, who was an environmental advocate and the founder of the Pahrump Earth Day event. He had a strong interest in protecting our water resources and educating us on all kinds of environmental topics,” Taylor remarked. “He also had a keen desire to keep Earth Day as a fun and festive event for families. He always wanted to encourage the younger generations to get involved in caring for the planet.

“We would like to keep John’s vision alive as we plan for future Earth Day events. We will continue to focus on environmental education and increasing awareness on the need to protect our natural environment,” she continued. “We will also strive to increase activities that would be of interest for the younger generations.”

The Earth Day Committee offered its gratitude to the organizations that participated and helped make this year’s event such a success, as well as the entire community for taking the time to attend.

“We are fortunate to have so many dedicated individuals that really care about making Pahrump a more beautiful and healthier place to live,” Taylor concluded. “Thank you to all of organizations, the community members who came out to spent some time with us and a special shout-out to the Indivisible Prickly Pears, who provided a warm welcome to all, along with the members of the Southern Nye County Conservation District, which hosted the event.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Advice on caring for the planet year-round

Earth Day comes just once a year but the need to protect and preserve the natural environment is not limited to a single day. There was plenty of information on ways residents can care for the planet throughout the year during this year's Earth/Arbor Day Celebration and for those who may have missed the festivities, event organizers had a few tips to offer.

Reduce the use of plastic

Learn about regenerative farming

Use native plants in gardens

Protect pollinators

Reduce, reuse and recycle

"There are always actions that can be taken to support the health of the planet and ourselves," Earth Day Committee member Tamalyn Taylor emphasized. "These are just a few ideas to consider. Check out EarthDay.org for more inspiration."