Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

With Pahrump in the background, these curious burros are not at all afraid of the all-terrain vehicles during the 2025 poker run organized by the Bighorn Outback Explorers Club. (Debbie Baker, Bighorn Outback Explorers/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

This Saturday is perfectly suited to the 57-mile, slow speed 2026 poker run organized by the Bighorn Outback Explorers Club. The course will be marked with green fluorescent survey tape, starting and ending at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, in Beatty. (Debbie Baker, Bighorn Outback Explorers/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

This Saturday is perfectly suited to the 57-mile, slow speed 2026 poker run organized by the Bighorn Outback Explorers Club. The course will be marked with green fluorescent survey tape, starting and ending at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, in Beatty. (Debbie Baker, Bighorn Outback Explorers/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

When you consider the variety of experiences scheduled for this week in Pahrump, you just have to marvel. Pig kissing, a community block party at Desert View (hospital gowns optional), a desert poker run, and an intro to 3D Printing at Nyespace. We have all the details you need here.

Desert View Hospital exclaims, “Pahrump, you’re invited!” Desert View Hospital is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a Community Block Party on this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 800 attendees will get FREE In-N-Out from the Cookout Truck. There will be live music by Pop 40, midway carnival games, face painting, balloon artists, and giveaways. Bring your friends, bring your family, and come celebrate two decades of caring for the Pahrump community.

The 5th Annual Bighorn Outback Explorers has organized a slow speed poker run for 4 x 4 vehicles, ATVs and UTVs on Saturday, April 25 for cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Beatty Senior Center and the Beatty High School Scholarship Fund. It starts and ends at the Beatty Community Center, located at 100 A Avenue South in Beatty. $35 entry fee; cash only, please. Online pre-registration is encouraged at BOEClub.net.

Who isn’t curious about 3D printing? Attend the beginner-friendly workshop at Nyespace Makerspace Saturday at 11 a.m. See the step-by-step process (model – slice – print), and learn about common mistakes and how to avoid them. Designed for beginners with no prior knowledge or technical background. “Come learn something new, ask questions, and get comfortable with one of the most exciting tools available in the makerspace.” Contact Charli Bruce to R.S.V.P. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 2026 Kiss A Pig Contest reveal party/donation spaghetti dinner is upon us this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Moose will present checks to participating nonprofits, and we’ll all see who gets to kiss the pig. 1100 2nd St. Smooch!

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

■ Pahrump Film Festival 2026 and Rumbling Rhythms Competition at Great Basin College from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Films, shorts, music, book signings, vendors. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Homeschool Prom 2026 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is free. Dress code is formal. Teens in homeschool aged 13 to 18 are welcome to join the “Great Gatsby” themed event. Email Amber Tumbarello at ambertumbarello@gmail.com with questions and for specifics, such as the dress code. 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Mikey Roohan performs favorite hits on his acoustic guitar from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legends at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ’50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

■ The 5th Annual Bighorn Outback Explorers poker run for cash prizes. First vehicle out at 8 a.m.; last vehicle in at 3 p.m. It starts and ends at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, Beatty, NV 89003. $35 entry fee is cash only, please. Online pre-registration is encouraged at BOEClub.net.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The EAA Chapter 1160 yard sale at the airport, located at 900 Jenny Circle, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in support of the Young Eagles rallies and the purchase of a flight simulator for our youth aviation program. During this event, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win.

■ The Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary community block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. 360 S. Lola Lane.

■ Introduction to 3D Printing with James Larsen: an overview of the options available out there with specific focus on tools available in Nyespace. Session runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Charli Bruce to R.S.V.P. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Film Festival 2026 & Rumbling Rhythms Competition at Great Basin College from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Films, shorts, music, book signings, vendors. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their setlist spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from Country, Classic Rock, and more.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stormy & James perform Americana, pop, rock, and R & B at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Film Festival 2026 & Rumbling Rhythms Competition at Great Basin College from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Films, shorts, music, book signings, vendors. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Scott Young performs mellow popular hits on guitar at The Hubb. Listen to him from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 2026 Kiss A Pig Contest reveal party/donation spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Moose will present checks to participating nonprofits, and we’ll all see who gets to kiss the pig. 1100 2nd St.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Sue Grafton. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Artesian Cellars at 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company conducts their first-ever “First Friday” on May 1st. Free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Kids’ karaoke, open mic, improv, and later, a theatrical twist on nightlife. 5 p.m. to late. Bring friends, family, and your energy to this evening of performance, creativity, and community. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tight rope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com