Search continues for missing Pahrump man, Errick Davis

Davis was last seen in Amargosa Valley, with the search for him nearing one month.

Authorities shared this photo of Errick Davis taken on May 11 in Amargosa Valley. Davis' shirt seen in the photo is likely the clothing he was last wearing. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Errick Davis, an elderly Pahrump man, was reported missing last month by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

According to local authorities, Davis was last seen in Amargosa Valley and reported missing on Monday, May 11. Davis’ vehicle was found later that week, on Wednesday, May 13, in Inyo County, California. Davis was not found with his vehicle when it was discovered on Highway 127 near Shoshone.

After Davis’ vehicle was found in California, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office began assisting in the search. Nine operational periods of search efforts with more than 170 personnel have been conducted since May 13, according to information from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office shared via email.

These search efforts have been carried out on foot, in off-road vehicles, by drone, fixed-wing aircraft, with multiple canine teams and helicopter, the Inyo County sheriff’s office said.

Available cellular phone data has also been analyzed by investigators, but no new information has been revealed from that examination, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office noted.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, one report may have indicated Davis was seen walking along the highway, but wrote that no evidence to support that alleged sighting has been found. The California law enforcement agency also noted that Davis is reported to have age-related cognitive and memory challenges, increasing concern for his well-being.

Various agencies and organizations helped in these search operations, including Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, Inyo County Search and Rescue, Death Valley National Park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Bureau of Land Management’s Ridgecrest Field Office, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, Kern County Search and Rescue, China Lake Mountain Rescue Group, San Diego County Search and Rescue, Marin County Search and Rescue, the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, California Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, El Dorado County Search and Rescue, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com