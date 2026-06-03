Gift cards offered to encourage summer blood donations

Nearly 20 hospitals depend on blood donations from The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and blood donations are needed during this critical time of year.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has launched its Summertime of Hope Giveaway. Those who donate blood by June 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card and be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. (Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

“Blood donations often decrease during the summer as the school year ends, families travel and regular routines change. The slowdown can come as hospitals continue to need blood for emergencies and ongoing patient care,” stated a press release. (Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has launched the Summertime of Hope Giveaway to encourage blood donations during this challenging time of year for the medical resource.

“Summer can put added pressure on the blood supply because donation appointments often slow while the need for blood continues,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter Rachel Flanigan in a statement. “Giving blood now helps keep hospitals ready for patients who need transfusions after serious injuries, surgeries, cancer treatment and other medical emergencies.”

Those who donate blood through the Red Cross by June 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card and be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards.

“Blood donations often decrease during the summer as the school year ends, families travel and regular routines change,” read a press release. “The slowdown can come as hospitals continue to need blood for emergencies and ongoing patient care.”

According to the Red Cross, nearly 20 hospitals in Southern Nevada depend on its blood donations.

“Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, “trauma season” brings a rise in severe injuries from car accidents, ATV crashes, sports injuries and other summer activities,” stated the press release. “These incidents drive higher-than-usual demand for blood transfusions during the summer.”

The Red Cross press release also noted the need for Type O blood, citing it as the most commonly transfused blood type, compatible with approximately 85% of the population.

“Type O negative blood can be given to patients of any blood type, making it especially important in emergencies when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type,” the press release detailed. “Only about 7% of the population has type O negative blood, yet it is often in high demand.”

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcross.org/giveblood or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood drive is scheduled in Pahrump for Wednesday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1, 300 N. Highway 160. Donation times can be reserved through the link above.

For more information about the Summertime of Hope Giveaway, visit redcrossblood.org/june.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com