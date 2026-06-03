Patriotic processions planned to honor America 250

The Pahrump Fall Festival is one of the highly-anticipated elements of the yearly festival and this year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and 250 Years Strong."(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Fourth of July Parade in Pahrump regularly attracts patriotic entries, such as this one from the Ms. Senior Golden Years featured in a previous year's parade. With 2026 being America's 250th birthday, the patriotic feel will be ever more prevalent, with all entries required to decorate to that theme. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The year 2026 is a very special one for the United States of America as we celebrate 250 years a nation and Pahrump will have two chances to show its American pride in a full, public display during the local Fourth of July and Fall Festival parades, both of which are currently accepting entries. And with such a momentous milestone to honor, everyone in both of these parades will be expected to put their most patriotic foot forward as they march in commemoration of America 250.

Fourth of July Parade

First up will be the Fourth of July Parade. Set for Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, the parade is the kickoff for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual Fourth of July family celebration, a free event hosted with assistance from the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

“Summer is upon us, which means the 4th of July is just around the corner and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has been hard at work preparing for this year’s annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day,” task force founding officer Linda Wright-Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “The parade starts at 9 a.m. and the family fun events start right after the parade, with food and games, all at the Calvada Eye. This year’s theme is America’s 250th Birthday. If you are interested in participating in the parade, you can register online. But remember, you must decorate to theme or with red, white and blue in order to enter!”

Entries for the Fourth of July Parade are $35 for floats up to five vehicles and $50 for entries with more than five vehicles. Applications can be found at PDOP.info and must be submitted, with payment, by June 30 for this pricing.

The task force is also seeking sponsors to host games and activities at the Family Fun Day, which is provided 100% free of charge to the community. Registration for a table is free, with forms available at PDOP.info

Fall Festival Parade

Just because the Fourth of July will have passed by the time that the Fall Festival rolls around in September does not mean that the town of Pahrump, which hosts the shindig, will be bypassing the opportunity to incorporate the occasion into this longstanding community event. The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump is once again organizing the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade and the 2026 theme dovetails perfectly with the milestone the country is marking - “Stars, Stripes and 250 Years Strong”.

“Participants may enter categories such as walking groups, floats, vehicles or equestrian units. Optional sponsor banners are available for $125,” information on the event details. “Line-up begins at 7 a.m. on S. Dandelion Street by NAPA. All entries must follow the theme and safety rules, including no throwing candy or objects, and animal entries must clean up after themselves. Floats should include decorations and music. Judging will occur along the parade route, with awards presented afterward.”

Entries are $40 each. Entry forms and payments should be submitted to the Salvation Army at 240 Dahlia Street or the Reva Braun at 5770 S. Corrine Street, Pahrump, NV, 89048, by no later than 4:30 p.m. on August 31. Any late entries will incur a $10 fee. All checks should be made payable to the town of Pahrump.

The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. Applications can be found at PahrumpNV.gov

For more information, contact Reva Braun at 775-727-0911.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com