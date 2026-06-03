Letters to the Editor

Now is the time to go vote in this primary; please don’t wait till the general election voting.

It’s crunch time, fellow Nye County residents

Dear lovely people of Pahrump and Nye County,

It is time that we step up and show our support for the candidates we want to serve us in our county. We are having some rough times here and our local government is not serving our wants and needs, which has resulted in severe financial issues due to poor decisions our BOCC has made.

Major changes are absolutely necessary. Now is the time to go vote in this primary; please don’t wait till the general election voting.

Our votes are needed now to secure the candidates of our choice. By waiting to vote, your choice may already be gone because of this primary system of voting.

You don’t have to vote the GOP selection, many are not right for us. Vote your local favorite. Most of us are Republican and we have some very good candidates to choose from. We definitely need a change in many seats. So please vote now.

Due to our poor infrastructure, shortages of water, rapid growth, crowded schools, serious need of medical services and upcoming need of shopping, we can see the need to get the best people to serve us better.

We will fight to keep the tech centers, medical waste, solar farms, and unnecessary projects that are unwanted and unaffordable for this community, maybe we can slow the growth and maintain some stability.

Please vote now to secure our better future.

Thank you, and may our county be blessed.

Love,

Linda Clark

Resident concerned about water over-allocation

This area is considered an area with low water levels and possible shortages. But it seems the county can’t stop giving out building permits for multiple housing projects and new commercial buildings.

We have to be aware of groundwater contamination as well as excessive use. We are under controlled watering now, what about five years from now? Thank you.

Charles Hodgins