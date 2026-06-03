GriefShare hosts Celebration of Life ahead of next cycle

Members of the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church bow their heads in prayer prior to a butterfly release at its Celebration of Life on May 30. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dozens of stones in all shapes and sizes have been painted by hand and placed in the GriefShare Memorial Garden at Central Valley Baptist Church. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The GriefShare Memorial Garden at Central Valley Baptist Church includes a serene tropical mural, a collection of rocks painted with the names of lost loved ones and various other decorations, all placed by members of the support group in honor of those who have passed. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church hosted a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30 with a wind-up, paper butterfly release held in its Memorial Garden. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The death of someone held dear is never easy for those who are left behind. The absence of a loved one creates a hole in the fabric of life and for many, learning to handle the pain of that loss can prove overwhelming. But there is always hope for those who are struggling with this unique form of emotional anguish.

Through its multi-faceted, nondenominational support group, GriefShare offers those who have lost a loved one a path to follow in their journey from mourning to joy, giving people coping mechanisms and personal connection that allows them to regain a sense of normalcy in a world that has been completely altered.

Here in Pahrump, the late Pete Giordano founded the GriefShare Chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church in the summer of 2015 and in the intervening years, hundreds of residents’ lives have been touched by the program. The group is now entering its 12th year of grief support meetings but before the next cycle of regular sessions began, the culmination of the previous cycle was commemorated with a Celebration of Life.

Taking place Saturday, May 30, the GriefShare Celebration of Life saw about a dozen attendees, all past or current members who have reaped the benefits of being part of the group. Enjoying a potluck lunch with all sorts of tempting flavors, the members spent the first hour of the day chatting about their loved ones and their daily experiences, with both smiles and misted eyes as they reminisced.

Then it was time to head out to the Memorial Garden - a dedicated space for rocks painted with the names of those who have passed and special messages of love, along with artificial flowers and other decorative touches – for a new element of the Celebration of Life, a butterfly release. Rather than using live butterflies, the members of GriefShare were each given a wind-up, paper butterflies which were placed carefully into cards to be held in place. Once the cards were opened, the colorful paper insects swirled into the air, drawing forth laughter and gasps of surprise.

Looking forward, GriefShare is now in its next round of regular grief support meetings, which are held bi-weekly for 13 weeks. Attendees can expect three separate parts at each session, including a video, group discussion and personal workbook.

“Each weekly GriefShare groups begins with a 30-minute video featuring respected experts on grief-related topics and helpful stories from people who have experienced loss. Their insights will help you manage your emotions, gain clarity and find answers to your questions as you walk through the grief process,” information from GriefShare details.

“After the video, you and the other group members will spend time discussing what was presented in the video and what is going on in your lives. Talking with other people who understand what you’re experiencing brings comfort, normalizes the grief experience and offers a supportive environment to work through your grief,” the information continues. “Your participant guide serves as a roadmap on your grief journey. This book helps you process your emotions and experiences and cope with the loss. You’ll apply what you’ve heard in the group and gain tools to deal with complicated grief.”

All GriefShare meetings arefacilitated by those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, making its easier for attendees to feel comfortable and understood as they process their own loss.

The first of the next cycle of session for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church took place on Monday, June 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. and will be repeated again on Saturday, June 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., allowing for residents to choose which day works best for them. The sessions will continue with a Monday and Saturday meeting every week through August. Each session is self-standing, meaning people can join in the meetings at any point in the 13-week cycle.

For more information on the organization as a whole, visit GriefShare.org

For more on the chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church, contact facilitator Marcia Savage at 775-513-4482 or facilitator Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com