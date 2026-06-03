Turning tassels: PVHS celebrates graduation — PHOTOS

After the ceremony, family and friends went onto the football field to join their graduate. Leftover flowers not handed out symbolize those students lost to the class of 2026, and not in attendance. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After every diploma was handed out, Pahrump Valley High School Principal Desiree Veloz certified that the class of 2026 had graduated and the graduates could turn their tassels to the other side of their caps. Student Body Secretary Jazmyn Herrera is center. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School football field hosted the graduation ceremony, with families of the students packed on the field and the grandstands, on Friday, May 31, 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School (PVHS) graduated 271 seniors at Friday evening’s ceremony, held on the school’s football field.

“Every year, I find myself growing closer to our graduating classes, but this group is uniquely special to me,’’ Pahrump Valley High School Principal Desiree Veloz reflected. An educator in the Nye County School District for twenty years, and as the Trojans’ principal for the last five years, Veloz has seen many of these young adults grow up in the school system.

“Having known many of these students since elementary or middle school — whether through school involvement, local sports, or my own son — I’ve had a front-row seat to their evolution,” continued Veloz, mentioning the exceptional academic, athletic, and artistic talent she witnessed in the class of 2026. Along with her husband and fellow educator Armando Veloz, she also had the unique privilege to hand their son Aydon his diploma this year, as he hugged both his parents, and lifted his mom off her feet.

“Having him here at PVHS has been an absolute blessing,” shared Veloz about having her son Aydon being at the same school she oversees. “When he first transitioned from RCMS [Rosemary Clarke Middle School], I wasn’t sure if he would acknowledge his mom and principal in the hallways or lay low. Having an educator as a parent isn’t always easy!” She continued, “He was ‘all in’ from day one. I’m going to deeply miss the morning hugs, the hallway high-fives, and the pride of supporting him through his athletic milestones [basketball, football, track, cross-country and soccer]. It’s been a gift to share this space with him and I look forward to the next chapter.”

This year, Student Body President Gloria Walker and Student Body Secretary Jazmyn Herrera emceed the ceremony, which started with the national anthem, performed on trumpet by senior Halley Dobson, followed by the valedictorian speech by Timothy Stutzman, the salutatorian speech by Naomi Schott, and guest speaker speech by PVHS counselor Mike Abbiss before diplomas were distributed.

Stutzman’s speech centered on his transformation to being comfortable and confident with himself. In closing, he said, “I used to struggle just to speak in front of my class, and now I’m standing on this stage, giving my valedictorian speech in front of 2,000 people. But more importantly, in front of my family, and the graduating class of 2026.”

“When we first entered high school, we were full of worry, trying to navigate through the chaos of school, while also trying to figure out how to survive and fit in,” Schott reminisced. “But in the end, it was all worth it. We pushed forward and did what we had to do to get where we are today.”

Abbiss’ departing advice to the class of 2026 revolved around comparing the graduates’ younger selves to a new pair of Jordan sneakers, and how the shoes, like their lives, are shaped and broken-in by others and their own life-experiences thus far. “Your future isn’t some fixed destination written in stone; it’s the sequence of choices you make every day. You have the tools, the knowledge, and the most comfortable pair of shoes [Jordans] you’ll ever own.”

He continued, “So class of 2026, put the shoes down, stand up straight, and look toward your horizon. Don’t worry about where you land, just commit to the trajectory. Take your flight, embrace the jump, and make every single step count.” In closing, he tearfully recited the lyrics from Rod Stewart’s ‘Forever Young.’ “‘And when you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well, for all the wisdom of a lifetime, no one can ever tell. But whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you, win or lose. Forever young.’ Congratulations, you did it.”

After the speeches, Veloz handed out the diplomas on stage to each of the 271 graduating students, as their names were read. “Last year, I was caught completely off guard when nearly every senior handed me a small duck as I handed them their diploma. By the third or fourth duck, I was overwhelmed with emotion. It was a silent, humorous testament to the relationships we had built,” recalled Veloz.

“This year, the seniors surprised us by bringing a mariachi band to campus on their last day,” she fondly remembered. “Despite the logistical chaos of a surprise concert, it turned into one of my favorite moments at PVHS. Seeing the students and staff dancing and celebrating together was the perfect way to wrap up the year.”

Many graduates shared a heartfelt hug or special handshake with Veloz on stage while receiving their diploma. The Board of Trustees, administration and faculty were also in attendance for the ceremony, and a few of them came on stage to present their student with their diploma. After the last diploma was given out, and the tassels on their caps were turned, the graduates of 2026 assembled for one last class picture together, before meeting with their families.

Veloz, who graduated valedictorian from Round Mountain Jr./Sr. High School, recalled her own graduation, “Graduation was a beautiful, bittersweet conclusion to that chapter of my life. Looking back, I had no idea that my graduation was just the beginning of a life-long commitment to education right here in Nye County.”

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.