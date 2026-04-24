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Senior Menus

April 24, 2026 - 4:11 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 27 – May 1.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Hamburger green bean casserole, roasted potatoes, pineapple, creamy veggie soup;

Tuesday – BBQ pork, rice, Manhattan veggies, peaches, red bean soup;

Wednesday – Grilled bratwurst, w/w hot dog bun, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce, fresh orange sections, beefy potato soup;

Thursday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, w/w bread, fresh peaches, dumpling soup;

Friday – Crab baked penne pasta, 4-way blend veggies, berry cup, tomato basil soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 27 – May 1.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Beef Tacos – sponsored by Michelle Nelson (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cabbage Roll Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of April 27 – May 1.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.

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