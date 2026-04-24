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Sheriff’s office seizes large amount of narcotics in Pahrump

/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 24, 2026 - 4:59 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) found a large quantity of narcotics in Pahrump last week when deputies seized 29.84 grams of presumptively positive fentanyl, 18.84 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine and 81.23 grams of presumptively positive heroin, according to information from a statement and an arrest report.

Dustin Meaney, a Pahrump man, and Keena Contois, a Pahrump woman, were arrested on various drug-related charges in the case, according to the arrest reports and the statement.

One of the arrest reports states that the narcotics were found in multiple bags inside a pickup truck alongside 14 blue “M30” pills, glass pipes, a digital scale and a pink Taser/stun gun.

The April 17 incident began with the report of a suspicious vehicle and two people on a construction site. When police arrived, the truck and individuals were no longer on the property.

The reporting party then shared photos of the vehicle from the property’s cameras.

Law enforcement eventually tracked down the truck to a residence, where they found a man and woman. The arrest report states that police found a straw with a small amount of white residue in Meaney’s pocket.

According to the arrest report, Meaney also dropped a small piece of aluminum foil while walking away from authorities before being detained. The report continues that the foil contained burn marks and a white/yellow crystalline substance that later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

A records check of Meaney revealed an outstanding warrant out of the Pahrump Justice Court on suspicion of failing to appear after bail in reference to a drug possession case. A records check on Contois revealed that she was on parole in reference to a case involving drug-related charges.

The suspects were transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on their charges. The seized substances were transported to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, where they were weighed and tested.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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