Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.
• Jonathon Oryan Leach was charged on Oct. 5 with embezzlement and burglary, both felonies.
• Jana Lee Howard was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
• Gilbert Ortiz was charged on Oct. 23 with indecent or obscene exposure, a gross misdemeanor.
• Dale Lester Cain Jr. was charged on Sept. 21 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; and possession of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate, all misdemeanors.
• Sarah Jean Puliz was charged on Oct. 1 with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts, a misdemeanor.
• Anthony James Williams was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.
• Dale Lester Cain Jr. was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Alphonzo Robert Bell was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Conley J. Henderson was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Cheri Lee Jonas was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Mary Rose Frank was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Monique Cozart was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Amber Rae Rorrer was charged on Oct. 12 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.
• Jerad Michael Boyer was charged on Oct. 12 with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a valid license; and license plate lamp required, all misdemeanors.
• Milton Fisher was charged on Oct. 15 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Steven Critchett was charged on Oct. 16 with domestic battery and battery, both misdemeanors.
• James Rhodes Balmer was charged on Oct. 17 with battery, a misdemeanor.
• Nikolass Scott Burton was charged on Oct. 17 with possession of an ounce or less of marijuana, first offense; and contributory delinquency, both misdemeanors.
• Marie C. Maines was charged on Oct. 18 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
• Claudia Ortiz-Espinoza was charged on Oct. 18 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
• Evan James Spencer-Torres was charged on Oct. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Sarah Whitefawn Gonzales was charged on Oct. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Elijah Brandon was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Matthew James Hazard was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Steve Morrow was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery; unlawful trespass upon land; and injury to other property, $25 to $250, all misdemeanors.
• Floyd Samuel Berry Jr., was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Jesus Hurtado was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Gregory B. Folk was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to yield at marked sign; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
• David Devine was charged on Oct. 22 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.
• Richard Joseph Duff was charged on Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.
• Kurtis C. Canty was charged on Oct. 22 with unlawful trespass upon land and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.
• Marcello V. Napolitano was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Gary J. Barber was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Justin Samuel Farrar was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Vanessa Diaz was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
• Christerpher D. Dillon was charged on Oct. 23 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.
• Ashley M. Hansen was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.