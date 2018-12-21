Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Brian Anthony Goe was charged on Nov. 30 with domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Caitlynn Marie Hallenback was charged on Dec. 4 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, a felony.

• Brandon Lynn Romeo was charged on Dec. 4 with domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, a felony.

• Howard Franklin Alexander Jr., was charged on Dec. 6 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, two counts; sales of a controlled substance, first offense; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, all felonies.

• Jason Michael Baldwin was charged on Dec. 6 with failing to appear and identity theft to avoid prosecution, both felonies.

• Jesse Christoff was charged on Dec. 6 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Timothy James Persson was charged on Nov. 27 with violation of temporary harassment/stalking protective order, a gross misdemeanor.

• Lamonick Eugene Kaahu was charged on Nov. 30 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

•Jennifer Kelly Otis was charged on Dec. 3 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Travon Martin was charged on Dec. 6 with driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended and basic speed, both misdemeanors.

• Lance Edward Gals was charged on Dec. 10 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on Dec. 11 with battery and assault, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Tracey Winner-Atkinson was charged on Dec. 11 with driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended and lighted lamps required, both misdemeanors.