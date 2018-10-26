Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Angel N. Villafana was charged on Oct. 2 with domestic battery, third offense, a felony.

• Kyle Ray Batalias was charged on Oct. 2 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony

• Raymundo Garcia was charged on Oct. 3 with offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance, first offense, two counts; and unlawful sales of drug paraphernalia, two counts, both felonies.

• Toni Marie DeAngelis was charged on Oct. 4 with leaving the scene of crash involving death or personal injury, a felony; and destroying evidence, a gross misdemeanor.

• Donald J. Calhoun was charged on Oct. 4 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Angela Perez was charged on Oct. 5 with obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent of cardholder; and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card; presumption of knowledge of revocation of credit card or debit card, both felonies.

• Tonya Capri Collier was charged on Oct. 5 with battery by a prisoner and habitual criminal, both felonies.

• Jenny Elizabeth Hernandez aka Jennifer Kerr was charged on Oct. 8 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, a felony.

• Elijah Brandon was charged on Oct. 8 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Marie Odile Balinoff was charged on Oct. 10 with offense involving stolen property, a felony.

• Tony Samuel Madrid was charged on Oct. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol; basic speed; and driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Janell Marie Ehry was charged on Oct. 3 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Justin J. Ortiz was charged on Oct. 8 with domestic battery and harassment, three counts, all misdemeanors.

• Jennifer Kleinert was charged on Oct. 9 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Teri Michelle Porter was charged on Oct. 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Dawn Marie Landgraf was charged on Oct. 10 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel Nicholas Fadich was charged on Oct. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Robert J. Veltri was charged on Oct. 8 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Terry Lynn Allen was charged on Oct. 9 with voluntary sexual conduct between prisoner and person other than employee of or contractor or volunteer for prison, a felony.

• Hunter Adam Levell was charged on Oct. 10 with obtaining money under false pretenses, a felony.

• Cristian Daniel Cushman was charged on Oct. 11 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jason Thomas Beck was charged on Oct. 15 with battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm on an older person, a felony.

• William D. Bergen was charged on Oct. 16 with abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm or death, with use of a deadly weapon; and battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm on an older person, both felonies.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Oct. 16 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph W. Capabianca was charged on Oct. 16 with accessory to felony, a felony.

• Colby Boydstun was charged on Oct. 15 with battery by a prisoner on an older person, a felony.

• Jouse Flores was charged on Oct. 15 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.