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Nye County Senior Menus

September 4, 2026 - 4:16 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – LABOR DAY - CLOSED;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, cheesy broccoli soup;

Wednesday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, vanilla pudding, meatball soup;

Thursday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad w/tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans w/bacon, vegetable rice soup;

Friday – Country fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, tomato basil soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – LABOR DAY - CLOSED;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft group, 10 a.m. – noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Medicare – Deborah, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Baked Chicken (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken and Dumplings (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 7 – September 11.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – LABOR DAY - CLOSED;

Tuesday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Nachos Supreme, tossed salad w/balsamic vinaigrette, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Chicken-fried steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns.

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