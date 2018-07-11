Nye County Veterans Banner Program complete

On Tuesday, July 3, just in time for the Fourth of July Parade at the Calvada Eye, the final round of banners in the Nye County Veterans Banner Program were hung along Calvada Boulevard.
A visual display of the patriotic nature of the county’s many communities, the banners feature the names and faces of 81 total current or former service men and women, those who gave of themselves to protect America’s freedom. The project was started with the aim of recognizing those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and this fact is easily seen with the three remaining banners, two of which proclaim, that Nye County honors and Pahrump “honors our heroes” while the third displays POW/MIA, in remembrance of all prisoners of war and those missing in action.
“It’s so exciting to see the last ones going up, we’re all glad that this project has been such a success,” Ron Wright, one of the main drivers behind the program, said with enthusiasm while supervising the placement of the final eight banners on Tuesday afternoon. “And these guys, they have been doing such a great job, they have just been amazing!” Wright continued, referring to the Nye County Buildings and Grounds workers undertaking the task of hanging the banners from the light poles lining the Calvada Eye.
The Nye County Veterans Banner Program got started from the simple desire to do something to pay tribute to veterans, in return for all those men and women did for the country. Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky originally brought the idea to the American Veterans Foundation of Pahrump, where Ron and his wife Debra Wright of Homeless Veteran Solutions got involved.
Once the couple had their hands on the project, they pushed forward with determination and eventually joined forces with the Veterans Finance Committee, which is focused on pinpointing veteran-oriented projects to utilize county-provided veterans services funds. Through collaboration with the committee, the Wrights approached the Nye County Commission for the funding necessary to launch the program and the commissioners emphatically approved.
The first of the banners began to go up in March and now all 42 double-sided displays are in place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
What’s next for the Veterans Finance Committee
The Veterans Finance Committee has already seen some tremendous success with the projects it has put forward on behalf of veteran and veteran-supportive organizations and it is not slowing down. There are many other proposals under consideration and the committee always welcomes additional input and ideas as well.
“We, as a committee, help formulate the agenda items to present to the commission for all organizations that utilize our assistance. We are extremely pleased that the commission has such confidence in the committee as to accept our recommendations,” committee chairman Dr. Tom Waters explained. “So far we have a 100 percent approval of agenda items because we do the ‘legwork’ before presentation to the commission. Future requests will be: service dogs for eligible veterans; air conditioning for the Veterans Memorial All-Purpose Building; and restrooms for the Veterans Memorial.”
The next meeting of the Veteran Financial Committee is scheduled for July 27 at 3 p.m. at the Pour House, formerly Draft Picks, Clubhouse. All organizations interested in assisting or helping veterans are encouraged to attend. For more information contact Waters at twaters2015@gmail.com