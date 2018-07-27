Nye deputy involved in vehicle collision

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along south Highway 160 just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. One person was transported to Desert View Hospital by medics.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Dandelion Street as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained major damage. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the collision.

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along south Highway 160 just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The collision involved a marked Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy driving the vehicle at the time, received minor injuries but was not transported by medic crews.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic along the highway was diverted onto Dandelion Street as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained major damage.

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes