Nye deputy involved in vehicle collision

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along south Highway 160 just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The collision involved a marked Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy driving the vehicle at the time, received minor injuries but was not transported by medic crews.
Meanwhile, southbound traffic along the highway was diverted onto Dandelion Street as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained major damage.
The exact cause of the collision is under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.
