Nye sheriff and Pahrump justice of peace debates are set

As the 2018 primary election comes ever closer, the Pahrump Valley Times, Nye County Republican Central Committee and KPVM-TV/Ace Country Radio are once again teaming up to host two debate nights featuring the candidates in search of two major nonpartisan political seats.

The Pahrump Justice of the Peace Debate will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11. The Nye County Sheriff Debate will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. Both events will take place at Rosemary Clarke Middle School, 4201 N. Blagg Road, in the main gymnasium.

“In the interest of community education and fostering informed decision-making by voters, the Nye GOP has decided to partner with our local media to organize a debate that will allow all candidates for these important nonpartisan offices to engage the citizens, so they can learn more about the policies and position of those wishing to represent them,” Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski said. “We invite the entire community to attend and get to know their candidates.”

A prepared list of questions for each set of candidates will be drafted by Robin Hebrock of the Pahrump Valley Times and Deanna O’Donnell of KPVM-TV’s Channel 46 News. No candidates will have access to the prepared questions prior to the start of their debate. As the debates take place, attendees will also be able to write down queries of their own and after the prepared questions have been completed, if time allows, questions from the audience may be presented.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.