Nye superintendent receives prestigious award

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was awarded the honor of being named superintendent of the year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton was named the superintendent of the year by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents in June. Norton moves on to gain the national title from the American Association of School Administrators, which will announce the winner in February 2019 in Los Angeles.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Then U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, spoke with school superintendent Dale Norton, right, and Assemblyman James Oscarson when he visited Pahrump in 2014.

Norton was bestowed the honor by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents on June 11 for his efforts during the 2017-2018 school year, a news release from the Nye County School District stated.

Norton said he was truly humbled and appreciated the nomination, according to a news release.

The superintendent noted that he could not have achieved his honor alone, noting the work of people at the district-level administrative team, administration of schools, certified and licensed staff and the students within the district.

“One individual accomplishes nothing, yet, when we combine our efforts, as I have done as the lead learner here in Nye County School District, we see progress and growth,” Norton stated in a news release. “When I think about who I need to thank, it is the Nye communities I have served over the past six years as superintendent, and throughout my 28-year career in the Nye County School District.”

Norton moves on to work on gaining the national title. He will represent Nevada at the American Association of School Administrators awards event in February 2019 in Los Angeles, when the winner of the national title will be announced.

“Norton is looking forward to the opportunity to interact with other nationally-recognized school superintendents from other states, and to discuss programs and work that may benefit Nye County School District in the future,” according to a release from the school district.

Norton served as president of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, the superintendents’ liaison on the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and chairman of the NIAA Sportsmanship committee during the 2017-2018 school year.

