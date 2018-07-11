Pahrump firearms training company expands offerings

The owners of a local company that say they have trained thousands in the local area for the purposes of obtaining a concealed firearms permit have recently expanded their services and their physical footprint in Pahrump.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Invictus Training, a company that was mainly focused on concealed carry training to help locals get permits, has expanded its offerings and footprint in the local area. Invictus is at 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 404, next to Master of Arms gun shop.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A local company is expanding in the Pahrump area. Invictus Training, a company which mostly focused on firearms training and concealed carry permitting, has expanded its services to include such things as CPR and first aid, along with karate for ages three and up, among other new services.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Chuck Burnett teaches area residents during a firearms course on June 23, 2018. Burnett, along with his wife, own and operate Invictus Training, which offers firearms and concealed carry courses in the Pahrump area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Area residents listen during a firearms training course at Invictus Training at 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 404, on June 23, 2018. Invictus held a grand opening celebration and offered free workshops during the day-long venue to the public.

The owners of a local company that say they have trained thousands in the local area for the purposes of obtaining a concealed firearms permit have recently expanded their services and their physical footprint in Pahrump.

Invictus Training, a company that once housed its concealed firearms permit class inside the Master at Arms gun store, has branched out into its own space just adjacent to its former location.

“We just kind of outgrew that (space); plus, he kind of outgrew his space,” said Chuck Burnett, who runs his shop alongside his wife, during a grand opening event at the end of June.

Burnett explained the additional services that can be found at the couple’s shop at 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 404, inside the Wheeler Spring Plaza, on top of the concealed carry and firearms courses that were already being taught by him.

Some of the new offerings include courses on CPR and first aid “for kind of the lay responder, teachers, people like that,” he said.

“And we do kind of trauma care, gunshot care, for concealed carry firearms folks and also for law enforcement and military — kind of like their military tactical combat casualty care, which is primarily gunshot, penetrating trauma, disaster medicine,” Burnett added.

Burnett has been a combatives and firearms instructor since the mid-90s, according to Invictus’ website. He is a nationally certified law enforcement tactical firearms instructor and is certified as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Burnett spent eight years at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute as an instructor and rangemaster, where he taught handgun, shotgun, rifle, submachine gun and other related items. He also holds a black belt rank in American Karate, according to the company’s website InvictusTraining.com

Burnett is also expanding the karate training he currently does in Las Vegas to the Pahrump area. He mainly served kids 3 to 4 years old at preschools in the Las Vegas area. Adult students in Pahrump told him there are kids here who would also be interested, he said.

“Oddly enough, we’re seeing it branch out,” Burnett said. “We’re getting a few kids here in the karate class, and we’ll probably continue to grow that.”

Burnett said that’s not Invictus’ main business, but they’re doing a little bit of everything.

“It’s kind of a little bit of fitness, a little bit of confidence, a little bit of bully proofing for the kids — some physical skills if they did have to defend themselves,” he said.

On top of the concealed firearms carry classes, firearms as a self-defense tool and first aid training and other services for the adult population, Burnett is also offering workshops on preparedness in case of disaster.

“We also, kind of related to that, are going to be running some workshops about preparedness—kind of general prep disaster: grid goes down, economy goes bad, without getting full-tilt zombie apocalypse stuff: just pragmatic, kind of deep pantry idea …” he said.

Burnett’s wife, Diane, said that people want to take Invictus’ gun classes because “I think people want home self-defense.”

“I personally carry because I never know what’s going to happen—for safety, mainly,” Diane said.

Chuck Burnett said not everyone comes in for the eight-hour-long concealed carry class required by law to get a permit. The permit has to be renewed every five years.

“A lot of people just don’t necessarily want a concealed carry permit, but they own firearms or they’re thinking of getting a firearm with an idea that it might be a protective instrument, and they just want to know how to run it safely, and also kind of what the rules are …” Chuck said.

First aid and CPR can help prepare for unforeseen situations.

“The first aid I think is important for anybody to know, because you never know when you’re going to be in a situation where you can literally save somebody’s life if you just take some basic first aid and CPR,” she said.

Invictus mostly operates on the weekend and has karate classes on Tuesday evening, as Chuck and his wife currently live in the Las Vegas area.

That could change in the future. Chuck said the couple is planning to move to Pahrump in the next few years.

For more information, contact Invictus at 702-524-2195.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com