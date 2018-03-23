Pahrump man receives national award

Officials from the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley honored L.D. Meiklejohn on March 13, with the organization’s Ruby Award for his unending dedication to the women and girls of Pahrump. Meiklejohn donated thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for the organization’s certified nursing assistant program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident L.D. Meiklejohn right, receives the Ruby Award from officials with the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley organization for his support to the women and girls of Pahrump. Publicity Chair Tonya Brum said Meiklejohn donated thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for the organization's Certified Nursing Assistant program. The National Ruby Award, is bestowed only when someone truly deserving comes to the forefront. Presenting the award to L.D. is club president Willi Baer.

The National Ruby Award is bestowed only when someone truly deserving comes to the forefront.

Publicity Chairwoman Tonya Brum said each year Soroptimists recognize individuals in their respective communities who have gone above and beyond for the betterment of women and girls.

“Due to the exceptional generosity of Mr. Meiklejohn, 29 women and girls have completed the program and gone on to become CNAs with several moving on to the nursing program,” Brum said.

“Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls who face obstacles such as poverty, violence and teen pregnancy through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”

