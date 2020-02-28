Pahrump’s 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March 6

Veterans of Pahrump and the surrounding areas looking for resources and information should mark their calendars for Friday, March 6 when the Pahrump Committee for Veterans Issues will host its 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was teeming with area residents during the 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza, held March 8, 2019. This year's event is set for March 6.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Employment is one of the most important factors in life and locally, veterans take priority at the NyE Communities Coalition. Coalition Workforce representatives will be at the Veterans Extravaganza on March 6 to discuss employment options with former military members.

Set to open at 10 a.m. on March 6, the Veterans Extravaganza will take place at the Bob Ruud Community Center until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

This event, billed as an “informational outlet”, will give veterans and their families the opportunity to connect with all sorts of service providers and resources geared toward assisting former U.S. military members. In addition, there will be raffle prizes up for grabs and refreshments served to keep hunger and thirst at bay.

In 2019, more than 30 vendors participated in the Veterans Extravaganza, with an estimated 180 veterans making their way through the event, along with dozens of veteran family members in search of valuable information and resources.

This year’s event is shaping up to be just as big, if not bigger, than last year’s.

Representatives from the VA Patient Advocates Program will be on site to help veterans gain access to care and tackle problems veterans might be experiencing in doing so. State and local service officers will be on hand too, as well as representatives from the local VA clinic, VA Benefits Hospital and VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

Area veterans’ organization such as the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 will have booths at the extravaganza, as will the Nye County Valor Quilters, Battle Born Valor Quilters and Personally Trained Service Dogs program.

The NyE Communities Coalition, which provides a huge variety of services to the local community, will exhibit at the event, along with Vegas PBS and the Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group.

With veterans at a reported 1.5 times greater risk of suicide than non-veterans, information on suicide prevention will also be available and a mental health social worker is set to participate. Attendees will be able to learn all about the VETrans bus service, EPI Alpha-Stim and USO as well.

For more information contact Dr. Tom Waters at 702-379-3449, Cles Saunders at 775-513-6604 or Frank Carbone at 775-209-0653.

