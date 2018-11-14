Powwow returns to Pahrump community

The Pahrump Social Powwow is set for later this week at Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Aztec dancer perform what’s known as a purification ritual after Saturday’s Powwow “Grand Entry.” Native American crafts, food, culture and even daily raffles were on full display during free the 19th annual Social Powwow. Special basket making demonstrations rounded out the three-day gathering.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec dancer performs an ancient ritual dance during the Inter-tribal dance portion of the 2017 Pahrump Social Powwow on Saturday. Gourd dancers along with Northern and Southern Drum performers also took part in the popular, annual event over the past weekend.

The powwow will start at noon on Friday, Nov. 16 and continue through 5 p.m through Sunday, Nov. 18, said Paula Elefante, executive director of the Pahrump Social Powwow Inc.

A grand entry is set for noon on both Saturday and Sunday, an event flier states.

Highlights of the special event include Native American crafts, music, food, dancing and more.

Admission is free.

The powwow celebrates the Native American culture and preserves the cultural heritage and renews friendships, organizers said on visitpahrump.com

“In addition to dancers, Native American craftsman display their wares and one can expect to sample many dishes of Native American food as well,” organizers said on visitpahrump.com. “The powwow also usually attracts at least 30 to 40 craft booths. During this cultural celebration would be a great time to pick up that unique Christmas gift.”

For more information, email pahrumppowwow@yahoo.com or call 775-209-3444.