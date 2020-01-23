52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Raiders work to eliminate student meal debt in Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 23, 2020 - 3:46 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders might be in Southern Nevada, but the team is helping out school-aged children across the state.

The Raiders pledged $500,000 toward eliminating student meal debt in Nevada, the team announced in a press release.

“Today, we want to make a donation to the Nevada Department of Agriculture meal service program, which feeds kids lunch and breakfast at the schools. We are hoping to eliminate the debt that the entire state of Nevada has to do that project, and in that regard we are donating $500,000 to the program,” said Raiders Owner Mark Davis in the release.

The money will be allocated through the Nevada Community Foundation (NCF), where NCF will work with Nevada schools that participate in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs in an effort to eliminate existing school meal debt.

NCF is working in conjunction with the Raiders and the Nevada Department of Agriculture, which administers the National School Lunch programs.

“We are proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders as the administrator of the organization’s community fund that will retire the cumulative school meal debt for eligible institutions currently participating in NSLP and SBP with the Nevada Department of Agriculture,” said Gian Brosco, president and CEO, Nevada Community Foundation. “As the Raiders prepare for their official arrival as our state’s first-ever NFL team, their positive impact on our community continues to grow as evidenced by this significant gesture. We commend Mark Davis for actively seeking opportunities like this that make a real difference for Nevada students and residents.”

The National School Lunch programs operate in public and nonprofit charter schools. These programs are federally assisted.

“When families are not able to pay for school meals and do not qualify for federal free or reduced priced meals, debt is accrued at the school level,” the Raiders’ release states. “This donation will fill the gap between schools and families who cannot afford to pay their school meal debt.”

For more on the national programs’ meal pattern requirements, nutrition standards, technical assistance and guidance materials, head to bit.ly/2NRBpNO

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Saved from the Nye County Pending Revised FEMA Flood Hazards ...
Pahrump’s Flood Insurance Rate Map to see changes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX are teaming up to host a public workshop to provide information on pending revisions to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken at a Jan. 19 rally to protest against Nevada's "Red F ...
Pahrump residents protest ‘red flag’ laws
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

NevadansCAN hosted a rally on Sunday, Jan. 19 in protest of “red flag” laws contained in Nevada Assembly Bill 291, with several Pahrump area residents heading over the hill to Las Vegas to take part.

Hame Anand/Special to the Times-Bonanza The Clown Motel in Tonopah has a redesigned and repaint ...
New Clown Motel owners carrying on its legacy
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hame Anand has been collecting clowns for a while. His big moment came when he purchased the famous Clown Motel in Tonopah in April of 2019.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was packed w ...
Nye County hosts 5th Annual Social Services Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Connecting the community with the services and resources available locally was the goal of the day on Thursday, Jan. 16 when Nye County Health and Human Services hosted its 5th Annual Social Services Fair.

 
Top staffers at state dental board fired for the second time
By Jeff German and Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Board of Dental Examiners finalized the termination of its executive director and general counsel and are looking for replacements to head the agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Pahrump area residents gathered at Pahrump ...
Community comes together for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon brought community members from all walks of life together for an event hosted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while simultaneously raising money to benefit local students through the event’s sponsoring organization, the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation of Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of one of the welcome signs currently in place, which ...
New welcome signs in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump currently welcomes visitors and thanks them for traveling to the valley with a series of signs placed along two highways and one major road entering and exiting the town, signs that have been in place for nearly 15 years now and are in need of replacement.