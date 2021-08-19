86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Recorder’s office to reopen inside Assessor’s office

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 19, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2021 - 3:29 pm
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood waters that inundated the county buildings and grounds driveway as a result of the July 25 and 26 storms.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Many ceiling panels in town and county offices were damaged ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Many ceiling panels in town and county offices were damaged as a result of the rain that hit the valley on July 25 and 26.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows the Pahrump Touri ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows the Pahrump Tourism Office, which had several inches of water on the floor following the recent storms.

The Nye County Recorder’s Office in Pahrump is set to reopen its doors on Monday inside the Nye County Assessor’s Office, which is right next door. Major flooding at the end of July shuttered its original location, which is set to remain closed until further notice.

The recorder’s office will reopen at its new temporary location at 160 N. Floyd Drive office at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office closes for 30 minutes starting at noon for lunch, according to a release from Nye County.

The recorder’s office numbers, emails, and eRecords will continue to operate as usual prior to and after reopening.

Visit the recorder’s webpage at https://www.nyecounty.net/210/Recorder

It’s yet unknown when the recorder’s original location will reopen. On July 25-26, heavy rains flooded the Pahrump area, which led to damage being incurred by many area businesses and residences, along with government facilities.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada panel parcels out $1B-plus in federal pandemic aid
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee allocates more than $1 billion in pandemic relief assistance from the $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds the state received.

Maughan Photography Sienna Brown was crowned Miss Pahrump during the Saturday, Aug. 14 ceremony ...
PVHS sophomore Sienna Brown is crowned Miss Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Sienna Brown was crowned Miss Pahrump on Saturday before a packed Saddle West Showroom.

Getty Images The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic is set for the first weekend in October and ...
Pahrump RAM Taco Dinner switched to drive-thru event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the month of October nears, members of the Pahrump Remote Area Medical Committee are readying for their next big endeavor and as part of those preparations, the committee will be holding a fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 27 to generate some cash to help cover the costs associated with putting together the 6th annual Pahrump RAM Clinic, which will offer a variety of medical services and exams, all at no cost to attendees.