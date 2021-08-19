Recorder’s office to reopen inside Assessor’s office

The Nye County Recorder’s Office in Pahrump is set to reopen its doors on Monday inside the Nye County Assessor’s Office, which is right next door. Major flooding at the end of July shuttered its original location, which is set to remain closed until further notice.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood waters that inundated the county buildings and grounds driveway as a result of the July 25 and 26 storms.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Many ceiling panels in town and county offices were damaged as a result of the rain that hit the valley on July 25 and 26.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows the Pahrump Tourism Office, which had several inches of water on the floor following the recent storms.

The recorder’s office will reopen at its new temporary location at 160 N. Floyd Drive office at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office closes for 30 minutes starting at noon for lunch, according to a release from Nye County.

The recorder’s office numbers, emails, and eRecords will continue to operate as usual prior to and after reopening.

Visit the recorder’s webpage at https://www.nyecounty.net/210/Recorder

It’s yet unknown when the recorder’s original location will reopen. On July 25-26, heavy rains flooded the Pahrump area, which led to damage being incurred by many area businesses and residences, along with government facilities.