Resource workshop set for former Nevada Test Site and atomic workers

Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a free resource workshop at the Pahrump Senior Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 to help former Nevada Test Site workers and atomic workers.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The remains from a vault built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. This photo was taken on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Now known as the Nevada National Security Site, the site was formerly called the Nevada Test Site.

Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a free resource workshop at the Pahrump Senior Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 to help former Nevada Test Site workers and atomic workers.

The event is to help former atomic workers access the federal benefits they’ve earned to compensate for illnesses caused by radiation and toxic chemical exposure during their work on behalf of the United States’ defense, organizers said in a statement.

All former atomic workers are invited to attend the event that will include filing a successful claim and accessing benefits, organizers said.