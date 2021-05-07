71°F
Senior drive-thru fair rolls through Inspirations

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 10:27 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair occurred at Inspirations Senior Living on Saturday, April 17. The event was co-hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Senior citizens in Pahrump had the opportunity to attend a unique event in mid-April.

Seniors headed out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair on April 17, where the older adults who attended were provided with valuable information and resources. The event was held at Inspirations Senior Living at 913 Honeysuckle Street and was co-hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice.

“It was successful all around,” Ryan Muccio, marketing and sales director at Inspirations Senior Living said. “We were able to get information to seniors who may not have otherwise gotten that information, including information about senior living options.”

Inspirations was able to provide information about their independent living, assisted living, and memory care options that are available to the community. There were numerous other vendors that participated and passed out information as well. There were representatives from Remote Area Medical, which is an international organization that provides free medical services to the underserved and uninsured. This organization has visited the valley each year for about the last five years.

A number of organizations handed out information during the event: Cold War Patriots, Dementia Friendly Nevada, Cleveland Clinic, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Friends of Parkinson’s, BMR Partners, Hope Cancer, Pahrump Valley Rehab, Battle Born Financial and Health Advisor, Pro Hospice, P3 Medical, NyE Communities Coalition, Serenity Behavior Health and Comfort Care Hospice.

Due to COVID-19, the drive-thru event was organized in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

An estimated 150-200 people rolled through the event. Muccio said, “We made 100 goodie bags originally, and I had to have our staff make more because we ran out quickly.”

