Silver State Chili Cook-off returns to Pahrump

The annual Silver State Chili Cook-off returns to Petrack park this Saturday and Sunday.

Selwyn Harris / Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Pahrump Senior Center serve up a cup of their award-winning chili during 2016's event. This year's annual Silver State Chili Cook-off returns this Saturday and Sunday, March 24-25.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Crowds at Petrack Park for the annual Silver State Chili Cook-off as shown in 2016. The 2018 event is this weekend at the park.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times The Silver State Chili Cook-off as shown in 2017 as part of an event featuring local amateur entries and professional entries from the International Chili Society. The 2018 event is Saturday and Sunday at Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A car show returns to the Silver State Chili Cook-off this weekend. The Silver State Chili Cook-off is set for Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A look at a past Silver State Chili Cook-off. This year's annual Silver State Chili Cook-off returns this Saturday and Sunday, March 24-25.

The event, a benefit for Pahrump’s No To Abuse agency, expands to two days this year. It also includes a youth event for the first time.

Saturday is the regional cook-off featuring a $1,000 first prize. Sunday, March 25 is the state cook-off, also featuring a $1,000 first prize.

Saturday also features a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the regional International Chili Society (ICS) Chili Cook-off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., an amateur cook-off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., chili tasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and entertainment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule includes vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the International Chili Society State Chili Cook-off from 9 a..m. to 4 p.m., a Youth International Chili Society Cook-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., chili tasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a talent show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Tastings are $8 for 10 tastings.

Volunteer judges are still needed. Anyone interested is asked to text event chairman Ron Frazier at 775-764-7569.

Frazier said crowds of 3,000 to 4,000 are expected over the course of the two days.

Last year, Frazier said that upward of 9,000 tastings took place during the 2017 International Chili Society’s Silver State Chili Cook-off in Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Frazier noted at the time that at least 10 local amateur contestants competed while 24 professionals from the chili society also participated in 2017. Several professionals traveled to Pahrump from distant locations.

For additional details, see Page A5 of Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times and check for event coverage in an upcoming issue.