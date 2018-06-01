Small airplane makes unplanned landing in Nye County

A small airplane made a forced landing this week in central Nye County near Tonopah with all aboard escaping any serious injuries.
A single-engine Beechcraft B36A experienced engine problems and the pilot made a forced off-airport landing shortly after departing from the Tonopah Airport around noon Wednesday, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said via email.
Two people were on board, and neither were injured, Gregor said.
It occurred along U.S. Highway 6 about 10 miles east of Tonopah.
The cause was not immediately known, along with the plane’s route and any names.
The FAA investigation is continuing.