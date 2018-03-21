Spring Mountain’s commercial project approved for Pahrump

Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club’s commercial development got the green light on its final map by the Nye County Commission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission approved the final map on March 16 for Spring Mountain Resort and Country Club's commercial parcel that sits near the gates of the race facility. Plans to raise Phase I of the project are planned to begin in the summer of 2018, according to a newsletter from Spring Mountain.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club owner John Morris stands with team members from British supercar maker McLaren and others inside the clubhouse of his facility in Pahrump on Jan. 26, 2018. Morris announced the timelines of a planned hotel and commercial development during the event.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A look earlier this year at construction work, including two 550,000-gallon water storage tanks and water lines, that will flow to Spring Mountain's residential and commercial projects

Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club’s commercial development got the green light on its final map by the Nye County Commission.

Nye County commissioners on Friday voted 5-0 on a measure that approves the final subdivision map for a nearly 22-acre parcel at 3651 S. Highway 160, which sits near the gates of Spring Mountain’s race facility. The site is set to gain a new hotel, casino and retail and entertainment, along with other development in the coming months.

Spring Mountain gained approval on its tentative map in February in Nye County.

Commercial parcel

According to a February newsletter by Spring Mountain, construction is planned to begin in the summer of 2018 on what the newsletter referred to as the Spring Mountain Commercial Center.

The Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas is planning a new mixed-use development on the commercial parcel, which is pegged to include “a major brand 110 all-room, all-suite hotel connected to a casino to be designed and operated by Silverton.”

At an event by British supercar maker McLaren at Spring Mountain’s facility in January, John Morris, owner of the race facility, announced the hotel was planned for a March 2019 completion date.

The casino is set to include “over 200 slots, five game tables, a sports book and café, along with restaurant and retail opportunities,” a newsletter from Spring Mountain stated.

On top of that, other projects planned in the future at the site include a restaurant, retail, entertainment, and a movie theater. According to the most recent release, Phase II is in the conceptual stages.

Concern over water

There was concern over how much water was going to be used at the project during the public comment period by Nye County resident John Bosta.

Bosta, who also brought up several other concerns he had as well during his comments, wanted to know if Great Basin Water Co. was the service provider to the site and the amount of water needed at the site, which was not stated in the backup, he said.

Nye County director of planning Brett Waggoner stated that the water has been dedicated to Great Basin Utility Co.

“As far as water usage, that has not been determined yet,” Waggoner said. “That will be determined as part of the development process.”

Waggoner added that “We will have an opportunity to look at that as that property develops, and they start recording certain parcels out of there. Each one of those developments will have to come through the site development process.”

If the utility refused to supply a will-serve for water at the site, Spring Mountain would have to seek a new supply, according to Waggoner.

“At this point, what we’re going off of is an intent to serve because, yes, this parcel is located in the utility service territory,” he said. “It’s gone through the annexation process.”

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted to allow Great Basin to expand its service territory by 120 acres in August 2016.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com