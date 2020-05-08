70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2020 - 8:23 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Experian Information Solutions, Equifax Information Services and TransUnion, the attorneys general outlined their commitment to enforcing the consumer credit protections outlined in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed last month, as well as in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, despite the federal government’s failure to commit to enforcing these protections.

The letter emphasizes that the coalition will continue to actively monitor and enforce compliance during the COVID-19 crisis and will hold the CRAs accountable for failure to meet their obligations.

“As Nevadans continue to struggle from the economic fallout of this public health crisis, protecting their credit is critical,” Ford said. “It is more important than ever that credit reporting agencies protect consumers against incorrect information in their credit reports that could prevent them from conducting activities they would be able to do before the pandemic began, like renting or buying a home and purchasing a car.”

In March, Congress enacted the CARES Act to extend relief to struggling consumers and amend the FCRA to enable consumers to obtain CARES Act relief without incurring lasting harm to their credit scores. To prevent such harm, the CARES Act requires furnishers to report a credit obligation as “current” if the obligation was current prior to the grant of a CARES Act accommodation.

The FCRA also protects consumers by requiring CRAs to promptly investigate when consumers dispute the accuracy of information on their credit report. But, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently issued guidance that suggests it will not enforce certain requirements of the FCRA during the COVID-19 crisis.

The attorneys general warned the three CRAs that while the federal government refuses to protect consumers, each state will enforce the requirements of the FCRA and agreements between CRAs and states to conduct meaningful and timely investigations of consumer disputes of credit information.

Today’s letter follows a letter the attorneys general sent to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on April 13, urging the agency to rescind its announcement that it would not enforce certain provisions of the CARES Act and the FCRA during the pandemic.

In addition to Nevada, other states that participated in the letter include California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin as well as the District of Columbia.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, President Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and directed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “take all appropriate action … to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations” after several major food production facilities were closed after becoming hot spots for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said that out o ...
NCSO academy training underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office plans to have additional deputies patrolling the highways and byways later this year, as the agency began its latest training academy last month.

Getty Images The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and ...
Federal grant will boost behavioral health services
Staff Report

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Effective Monday, May 4, the Nye County Clerk’s Office in ...
Justice, District Court Dept. 1 reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Both the Pahrump Justice Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court have outlined modifications to its day-to-day business operations amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.