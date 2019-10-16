Sunset campground opening for season at Death Valley

Death Valley National Park was set to open Sunset Campground this week.

Ten of the park’s twelve campgrounds are now open. Increasing numbers of campers are arriving in Death Valley as temperatures cool down, the park said via news release.

Texas Springs Campground and Stovepipe Wells Campground will remain closed until sufficient temporary National Park Service employees can be hired to keep them maintained. They will likely reopen sometime in November, the park said.

Campground fees in the park vary. Emigrant, Wildrose, Thorndike, Mahogany Flat, Homestake, Saline Valley Warm Springs, and Eureka Dunes campgrounds are free.

Regular sites at Mesquite Spring, Stovepipe Wells, Texas Springs, Sunset, and Furnace Creek Campground range from $14 to $22/night. RV hookup sites at Furnace Creek Campground cost $36. Senior Pass holders get a discount.

All campgrounds are first-come, first-served, except Furnace Creek Campground.

Reservations at Furnace Creek can be made four days to six months in advance at recreation.gov or 877-444-6777.

Privately operated resorts within the park also offer camping at The Oasis at Death Valley (no hookups), Stovepipe Wells (hookups), and Panamint Springs (hookups).

The Sunset Campground opening was planned for Oct. 15.