Sweet Wednesday Creations offering a unique boutique experience

Sweet Wednesday Creations has a variety of merchandise, including items from local crafters and artists, new and thrifted clothing, decor and much more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sweet Wednesday Creations has a variety of merchandise, including items from local crafters and artists, new and thrifted clothing, decor and much more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sweet Wednesday Creations has a variety of merchandise, including items from local crafters and artists, new and thrifted clothing, decor and much more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sweet Wednesday Creations is located at 1231 E. Basin Avenue, Suite #12, in the shopping plaza at the corner of Basin Avenue and Humahuaca Street. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ivy Simmons, left, and mother Trish Venezio have teamed up to open a storefront for their crafting business, Sweet Wednesday Creations and shoppers can find all kinds of interesting, unique and fun items at the store. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With generations of craftiness in the family, the mother and daughter duo behind Sweet Wednesday Creations have a love of creative expression that runs deep and this year, the two took their craft-vending business to the next level with their very own storefront.

Located in the shopping plaza at the corner of Basin Avenue and Humahuaca Street, Sweet Wednesday Creations officially opened its doors on Valentine’s Day and last month was the six-month mark for the local boutique, which offers an array of items from the fun and fanciful to the useful and decorative.

“We have all kinds of stuff,” co-owner Trish Venezio explained as she walked the Pahrump Valley Times through the shop on Sunday. “We have a lot of things that I make, things my daughter Ivy makes, my granddaughter Tatum makes jewelry and we have that here, we have some stuff that my mom makes. And we also feature items from several local vendors, who you’ll see out at the craft fairs and other events, so there is a lot and it’s quite an eclectic mix.”

Indeed, the shop – which is painted entirely in a shade of bright pink – contains an assortment of merchandise, including vintage and costume jewelry, pillows, lap blankets, incense, body scrubs and lotions, candles, scented sprays, little crochet stuffed animals, incense, smoke bombs for digital art such as videos and photos, as well as events like gender reveals, unusual purses, goth-inspired items, shoes, live plants and decorative plant stakes, artwork, hair accessories, a metaphysical section featuring sage sticks and crystals and so much more.

“We have both new clothes and used clothes. We have vintage Judith March, which is a southern brand. And here we have Angie, which is a line out of Tucson, Arizona, then we have Natural Life, which has a lot of fun stuff – very boho, hippy, animal print,” Venezio detailed.

“And the thrifted clothes, a lot are from my closet, my sister’s, who is a big shopaholic, my mom’s, lots of friends,” co-owner Ivy Simmons added. “I also go into Vegas to find things.”

“We have dog toys as well and we even have dog treats made by a local lady,” Venezio continued, with Simmons chiming in, “Those treats are made with limited ingredients, so they are grain-free, chicken-free and good for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. And 20% of the proceeds from that goes toward the local animal shelters, so it helps support a good cause, too.”

Pets are close to the heart of Sweet Wednesday Creations, the two noted, with the name of the operation paying homage to two of Venezio’s now-passed pugs, Sweet Pea and Wednesday, which are also featured on the company’s logo. As to how Sweet Wednesday Creations became a brick-and-mortar boutique, Venezio said it all started years ago when she and her daughter were both selling their crafts at fairs and events. The family then ended up with an enclosed trailer and Venezio’s husband transformed it into a mobile boutique but there simply weren’t enough events to satisfy them. That’s when Sweet Wednesday Creations set down its first roots in a more permanent location, the former Patriot Pawn.

“When that was open, they offered spaces to rent, so I rented one and I started getting more inventory and making more things. Then, they eventually closed and I had all this stuff,” Venezio recalled. “Well, I started looking for places to rent, found this and just did it!”

She and Simmons said business has been somewhat slow to start but they are steadily building a client base, with many return customers.

“And the reaction has been great, the reactions are satisfying because people will come in and say, ‘I did not imagine this!’ Then they’ll go into the back room and they’ll scream in excitement,” Simmons said with a smile, to which Venezio noted, “People say it’s a good vibe.”

“Welcoming. Not so sterile and basic,” Simmons concurred.

When it comes to what advice the two would offer to others considering starting their own business or taking an existing one to the next level, they shared two tips.

“My best advice is not to be scared,” Venezio said, with Simmons adding, “And don’t do it alone. You should always have other people’s opinions, not just your own, because everyone looks at things differently and likes different things.”

Sweet Wednesday Creations is located at 1231 East Basin Ave., Suite #12, near O’Happy Bread.

The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com