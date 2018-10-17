Three-month closure ends at Beatty Senior Center in rural Nevada

Beatty seniors were able to enjoy meals in their Senior Center on Monday, Oct. 15, for the first time since July.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times For their first meal back they enjoyed a fresh, hot meal. It included chicken fettuccine Alfredo, steamed broccoli, canned pears and chocolate cake.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Repairs had to be completed, and the Beatty Senior Center building had to clear inspection before reopening.

Nye County photo The Beatty Senior Center building had been closed because of a failed drain pipe under the cement floor of the building and because of damage caused by that failure.

Beatty seniors were able to enjoy meals in their Senior Center on Monday, Oct. 15, for the first time since July.

For their first meal back they enjoyed a fresh, hot meal consisting of chicken fettuccine Alfredo, steamed broccoli, canned pears, and generous slices of chocolate cake.

The building had been closed because of a failed drain pipe under the cement floor of the building and because of damage caused by that failure. Repairs had to be completed, and the building had to clear inspection before reopening.

“On behalf of all our clients, staff and the Board of Trustees, we thank everyone involved with the senior nutrition program and the Beatty Town Office/Board for their support these last few months in helping us with the use of the Beatty Community Center to continue meal service,” said Jennie Martin, finance manager of the Nye County Senior Nutrition Program. “Everyone’s generosity and patience are duly noted and greatly appreciated.”

While the Senior Center was closed, meals were prepared in Tonopah and transported to Beatty.

At first, they were what seniors referred to as “TV dinners.” They said the meals improved as time went on; although one noted that portions were smaller than what they were accustomed to.

John Lisle, a senior who is a regular, said, “They did an excellent job under the circumstances.”

Other seniors commented that the fresh meals prepared on site provide more variety and more generous portions. “Here you have to tell them whoa,” commented one.

Senior Connie Hensyel simply said, “It’s good to be home.”

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the reopened building, but the seniors plan to keep using the Community Center for their bingo night.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.