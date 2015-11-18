Tourism professionals take a look at Beatty

The Beatty Chamber of Commerce hosted a bus load of tourism professionals over the weekend as part of the Governor’s Global Summit Pre-Conference Familiarization Tour. The purpose of the tour was to acquaint these professionals from around the world with what was available to see and do in rural Nevada.

Members of the group came from a variety of countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, India, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Georgia.

The Chamber held a barbecue dinner Saturday evening, Nov. 14, at the Beatty Community Center. The dinner had an Old West theme, complete with hay bales and a mock shootout staged by the Beatty Cowboys, Floozies and Petticoats.

On Sunday morning they were joined by Assemblyman James Oscarson for Breakfast at the Denny’s inside the Stagecoach Hotel and Casino. They then visited the largest candy store in Nevada, Death Valley Nut and Candy, and were shown the new Tesla electric car charging station near the store. Rebecca Oscarson also told them about the generic charging stations Valley Electric is preparing to install in the same location.

After a visit to the Beatty Museum, the group toured Rhyolite Ghost Town before continuing into nearby Death Valley and returning to Las Vegas to prepare for the Governor’s Global Tourism Summit, which was held Sunday and Monday at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.