Town hall set for college in Pahrump

Great Basin College President Joyce Helens plans to lead an open discussion about the future and outlook of higher education in the Pahrump community at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, the college announced.

The meeting is to take place at the Pahrump Valley campus at 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

Helens is scheduled to be accompanied by GBC Vice President for Academic Affairs Sonja Brown and GBC Vice President for Student Affairs Jake Rivera.

The town hall meeting is open to the public and community members and students are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Pahrump Valley Center Director Diane Wrightman by calling 775-727-2000.