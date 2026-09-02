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Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior ...
Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)
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By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 2, 2026 - 4:15 am
 
Updated September 2, 2026 - 5:35 am

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

“Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Keep calm and pretend you know the second verse.”

FRIDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Nye County S x S September 5 meet-up from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth Street. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Optional night ride might be in the making. Come and learn where the ride goes. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com

There is a Dawg House Rescuers fundraiser at the VFW on Saturday night, Sept. 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. $40 at the door includes chili in sourdough bread bowls, cornbread, and a side salad. Enjoy corn hole, s’mores at the fire pit, and a line dance competition. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Stock up for Labor Day. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day weekend from the 4th through the 7th from 7 to 11 p.m.

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, Oct. 3 beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at eaachapters.org. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.

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