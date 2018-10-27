Veterans Stand Down aids dozens in Pahrump

On a bright and early morning with the promise of a beautiful day filling the air, an army of volunteers descended on the Home Depot parking lot with one mission in mind, to bring a smile to the faces of some of the valley’s most respected residents, veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Warm, fluffy socks in a huge array of colors and styles were available during the Veterans Stand Down.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A local veteran is seen picking out a new belt for himself from the wide variety of items available at the Pahrump Elks Lodge booth.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans Stand Down event organizer Linda Wright, at right, is shown conversing with stand down attendees and volunteers on October 19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two Home Depot team members helped ensure no veteran went hungry at the Veterans Stand Down, grilling hot dogs and laddeling out chili and cheese covered chips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A simple blanket can make a big difference in the life of a veteran in need, providing warmth and comfort throughout the winter.

Taking part in the 2018 Veterans Stand Down were nearly two dozen local organizations, each coming with something to offer former military services members in need, be it physical and material or emotional and spiritual. From blankets and scarves to help brace for the winter months, to general and mental health services, to resources of all types, Pahrump area veterans were able to receive a wide variety of assistance thanks to the generosity of the many organizations involved.

“We had about 75 veterans attend the Veterans Stand Down on Friday, October 19,” Linda Wright, Veterans Stand Down lead organizer and Department of Nevada State Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary president, detailed after all was said and done.

“It is our way of showing the veterans what services are available in the community. We put the information they might need in their hands or show them there is help when they need it.”

There were 23 different entities in total during the Veterans Stand Down, including Valley Electric Association, which was handing out $50 power bill credits for all veterans as well as toiletries, Lime Life, which provided cosmetics and electricity and Java Junkies, which donated coffee.

Of course, local veterans organizations were out in force too, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, along with auxiliary members from each, handing out clothing, jackets, blankets and more.

The Pahrump Elks Lodge also gave out cold-weather gear, along with socks and underwear, while still others distributed free bibles and Betsy Lilly helped veterans relax with massages.

On the informational side of the event, veterans were able to learn about claims for benefits from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/ Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) program offered information on the Senior Medicare Patrol program.

Nye County Valor Quilters were out with details on their nonprofit efforts to provide quilts of valor to former service members, Battle Born Financial came with educational materials on its programs and the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling also provided information and crafts for all to enjoy. The Prostate Cancer Support Group, Homeless Veterans Solutions, August Services and Freedom Reins Ranch had booths set up as well, with information dissemination the goal. Rounding out the list were Job Connect, Nye County Health and Human Services, the NyE Communities Coalition and Nathan Adelson Hospice.

“Pahrump has always been a veteran-supportive community and it’s wonderful to see so many people coming together to help our former military service members. They are the reason we have our freedoms today and we should do whatever we can to ensure they feel our gratitude and appreciation for their service. The Veterans Stand Down is just one way we can show our veterans population that we care and thank them for all they have done for this country,” Wright explained of the importance behind the event.

“We would like to send special thanks to Home Depot for partnering up with us to hold the Veterans Stand Down in their parking lot and for also doing the cooking for the event. We also what to thank Joe’s Sanitation for being a great sponsor and donating the Port-a-Potty for the event,” Wright said with gratitude.

“Big thanks to the Rotary Club for their wonderful donation of hot dogs, buns, nacho fixings and all the condiments for the event. Thanks as well to the lady who donated 50 hot dogs and buns. We greatly appreciate everyone’s support this year. And of course we couldn’t do this without all the volunteers and the organizations that came out for this great event. We look forward to seeing everyone next October.”

For more information on the Veterans Stand Down call Wright at 775-419-7857.

