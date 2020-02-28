57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada caucuses so ‘successful’ Democrats want a primary

By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Democratic caucuses were so successful that the state party wants to make sure they never happen again. Usually political spin isn’t so self-contradictory.

On Saturday, Nevada Democrats held their presidential caucuses, which incorporated four days of early voting. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the runaway winner. He earned 46.8 percent of the final vote. Joe Biden came in second place with 20.2 percent.

That resulted in Sanders earning 22 out of a possible 32 delegates to the national convention.

Those results didn’t come in right away. As Politico reported, 24 hours after the caucuses started, 40 percent of precincts hadn’t reported anything. That made it unclear who had finished second through fourth. For perspective, Iowa Democrats put out 60 percent of their state’s results at around the same time after their caucuses.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and Nevada Democrats were fortunate in two ways. First, the disaster in Iowa lowered everyone’s expectations. Second, the race wasn’t close here, as it was in Iowa. After the release of just a few results, the media were able to declare Sanders the winner in Nevada.

That’s not to say the Nevada caucuses ran smoothly. A review by the New York Times found errors in at least 9 percent of precincts. This included candidates receiving delegates to the state convention even though they didn’t meet the viability threshold. There’s no reason to think this is a partisan problem. Asking thousands of volunteers and voters to make tens of thousands of math calculations is going to produce errors.

The campaign of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to the state party asserting it needed to fix “errors and inconsistencies” it had identified. His campaign believes there were numerous problems with incorporating the early voting ballots on the day of the caucus.

With four days of early voting, turnout should have exploded. It didn’t. This year, 105,000 people voted. In 2016, it was 84,000. In 2008, it was 117,000. So much for the Sanders-expands-the-electorate argument.

Little wonder, then, that officials with the Nevada Democratic Party simultaneously called the caucuses “successful” and urged the state to abandon them. Former Sen. Harry Reid, state party chair William McCurdy II and Gov. Steve Sisolak have each said Nevada should have a presidential primary.

That’s a reversal from just a few years ago. In 2015, Republicans controlled the state Senate. They passed a bill that would have given Nevada a presidential primary. Senate Democrats opposed the bill. Some Assembly Republicans opposed the bill, thinking it would hurt candidates such as Sen. Rand Paul.

Then-Assemblyman Harvey Munford was a Democrat who supported the bill in committee. That earned him a call from Reid, who implored him to switch course. He worried Nevada would lose its early-state status if the measure passed. The bill didn’t make it out of the Republican-controlled Assembly.

Now, after their “successful” caucuses, Democrats can’t switch to a primary fast enough.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was teeming with area resident ...
Pahrump’s 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March 6
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans of Pahrump and the surrounding areas looking for resources and information should mark their calendars for Friday, March 6 when the Pahrump Committee for Veterans Issues will host its 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

 
Nevada Republican activist says he caucused for Sanders
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada GOP activist said he re-registered as a Democrat last weekend and offered Sen. Bernie Sanders as his first choice.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak joins other Nevada Democrats in calling for end of caucus
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The governor joined other top state Democrats Tuesday in calling for Nevada to retire party-run caucuses to chose a presidential candidate and switch to primaries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Kehoe, age 22, of Pahrump, was arrested on suspicion ...
Pahrump man accused of running over motorcyclist multiple times arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash where the Nye County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he intentionally ran over a motorcyclist multiple times near an intersection north of State Route 372, along S. Blagg Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upwards of 85 vendors, along with a few new ones this year s ...
Changes may be coming to Pahrump Balloon Festival
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There may be some changes coming for the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival next year, due to what occurred on the most popular day of the event this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis, ri ...
Private ambulance service approved for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is now poised to have its own private ambulance service, following a split decision by the Nye County Commission to allow OptimuMedicine, a Las Vegas-based company, to provide medical transport services to the town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Tom Gibson, left, and commercial kennel operator Va ...
Commission votes down appeal of denial for kennel permit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents near the area of Homestead Road and Bond Street are hoping to finally see some relief of their longstanding frustrations about a large-scale commercial kennel operation in their neighborhood, with kennel operator Vasili Platunov once again denied permission to house a large number of sizable canines on his property on the south side of Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group files petition to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A group called “Fight for Nevada” has filed a petition with the secretary of state’s office seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, primarily because of a gun control bill passed by the 2019 Legislature.