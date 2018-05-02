Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival set for Pahrump

The Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival returns to Pahrump later this week at Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival is being featured in Pahrump this coming weekend. The event runs Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza Parade is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting near the front of the Pahrump Nugget along Highway 160 to Petrack Park.

The event runs Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, organizers said on visitpahrump.com.

“Enjoy three days of celebrating Southern Nevada’s Old West heritage at the Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival,” the organizers added. “There will be a youth rodeo, outhouse races, 4-H activities, specialty vendors, entertainment and more.”

Admission is free. A parade also is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting near the front of the Pahrump Nugget along Highway 160 to Petrack Park.

Also, the Shadow Mountain Community Players plan performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday inside the adjacent Bob Ruud Community Center.

A pancake breakfast, organized by the Boy Scouts, is planned for 7 a.m. Saturday in the cook shack by the rodeo arena.

See Page A7 of today’s Pahrump Valley Times for a closer look at the schedule.