Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival set for Pahrump

The Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival returns to Pahrump later this week at Petrack Park.
The event runs Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, organizers said on visitpahrump.com.
“Enjoy three days of celebrating Southern Nevada’s Old West heritage at the Wild West Extravaganza and Bluegrass Festival,” the organizers added. “There will be a youth rodeo, outhouse races, 4-H activities, specialty vendors, entertainment and more.”
Admission is free. A parade also is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting near the front of the Pahrump Nugget along Highway 160 to Petrack Park.
Also, the Shadow Mountain Community Players plan performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday inside the adjacent Bob Ruud Community Center.
A pancake breakfast, organized by the Boy Scouts, is planned for 7 a.m. Saturday in the cook shack by the rodeo arena.
