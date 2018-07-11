News

Wildfire contained east of Pahrump

By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 11, 2018 - 8:43 am
 
Updated July 11, 2018 - 8:43 am

A wildfire sparked Saturday by a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains east of Pahrump was fully contained Sunday afternoon.

The fire in Trout Canyon, between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of Nevada Highway 160, was reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday that the fire was fully contained and had burned 30.6 acres.

No injuries were reported or structures lost.

Initial reports had estimated 50 acres had burned. Mapping efforts updated the acreage Sunday.

Officials said in an earlier tweet Sunday that Saturday’s fire was caused by lightning.

A little more than five years before Saturday’s wildfire, a lightning strike evolved into the massive Carpenter 1 fire in the forest behind Trout Canyon.

Crews with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Clark County Fire Department on Sunday were securing the perimeter of the fire, officials said.

Firefighting efforts included four engines, one hand crew, an air attack and two helicopters.

Pahrump Valley Times staff contributed to this story.

More in News
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event