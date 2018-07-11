Wildfire contained east of Pahrump

The fire in Trout Canyon , between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of state Route 160, was reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday that the fire was fully contained and had burned 30.6 acres.

Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal A wildfire, sparked by lightning, burned more than 30 acres on Saturday in Trout Canyon, which sits between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of Highway 160. The massive Carpenter 1 fire that burned nearly 28,000 acres began in 2013 just miles from the Trout Canyon burn due to a lightning strike.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A lightning fire burns in Trout Canyon on Saturday, an area that sits between Mountain Springs and Pahrump, north of Highway 160. Just over 30 acres were burned with 100 percent containment reported as of Sunday, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

No injuries were reported or structures lost.

Initial reports had estimated 50 acres had burned. Mapping efforts updated the acreage Sunday.

A little more than five years before Saturday’s wildfire, a lightning strike evolved into the massive Carpenter 1 fire in the forest behind Trout Canyon.

#TroutCanyonFire is 50 acres and 70% contained. The lightning-caused fire is 1.5 miles sw of the Trout Canyon Community on the #SMNRA. Firefighters are securing the perimeter of the fire. Resources: four engines, one hand crew, one air attack, and two helicopters. — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 8, 2018

Crews with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Clark County Fire Department on Sunday were securing the perimeter of the fire, officials said.

Firefighting efforts included four engines, one hand crew, an air attack and two helicopters.

Pahrump Valley Times staff contributed to this story.