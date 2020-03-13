53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Opinion

California Lottery

March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

The winning numbers were:

05 10 20 43 44 (10)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump gestures to supporters during a campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, i ...
President Trump to hold rally in Las Vegas next week
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon Friday — one day before the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

Don’t let Trump’s budget proposal distract you from the real spenders
Don’t let Trump’s budget proposal distract you from the real spenders
By Thomas L. Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As a political junkie, I get lots of email pleas from politicians and political advocacy groups. Today, I got one from U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Well, not exactly. That’s what the “from” header said, but the message was signed “Team AOC” and delivered via Daily Kos.