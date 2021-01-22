51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

DAN SCHINHOFEN: Covid ‘safety’ measures seem arbitrary and capricious

By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 21, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen

This is purely “hypothetical”, as no school board would ever be this stupid. Imagine this playing out if you were a parent of a student, let’s say, in middle school.

You get a call from the office of the middle school your child attends. Your child plays on the sports team and is made to wear a mask while they practice and play. One child has a family member that tested positive for the SARs-2 virus, or “‘Rona” as I call it. That child then takes the test and is positive.

The school decides that all the students on the team need to “quarantine” for two weeks and you are told to pick them up. When you get to the school your child is not in the office but rather, they have left them in the classroom and they call them up to the office now. In the name of “staying safe” you are now told they must stay home at least for four days, and if they have no symptoms, they might be allowed back in school then.

Never mind that they have already been “exposed” because they played ball with the kid, but they wore masks the whole time. No matter that the one kid had been in school already for some time after being “exposed” and don’t even worry about the fact that all those children were still in their classrooms possibly “exposing” other students to the “‘Rona”, because the school is now sending them all home.

The arbitrary and capricious nature of these “safety measures” are plain and obvious if you think about it. For example, if your child is in elementary school, they only need to be three feet apart.

The CDC, if we are truly following the science, states that kids should be in school. The numbers on the CDC site show that children under 17 die from the virus less than they do from the seasonal flu. The suicide rates and abuse rates have skyrocketed since these “safety measures” were put in place too. Lives are not being saved, but many are ruined.

No, I am sure that our local school board would consider ALL THE FACTS before doing something as stupid as this “hypothetical” school district did. I would like to think that they would not be cowed by the teachers union or what other counties are doing and focus on the data locally and on the data the CDC puts out. (Even though the death numbers include pneumonia, influenza and Covid (PIC). But even giving them all those numbers, the chance of dying is exceedingly small. Even at my age I have a 0.02 percent chance of getting it, if “exposed” and if I do I have a 95% chance of mild symptoms. The chance of being hospitalized, for me, if I get it, is 0.1%. For children under 17 those numbers are even infinitesimally smaller.

Yes, the teachers, or their union, say they are afraid they might catch it. (I refer you to the numbers at my age). The unions do not represent the public at large. An elected school board trustee is supposed to represent all the people that voted them into office. The teachers that are at high risk may consider early retirement or just stay home and use your sick leave. With masks being worn and distancing in place their chances of getting this virus are very small or is the mask not really protecting them?

By taking away sports and having these students “removed from class” we see a big problem, because this “contract tracing” becomes a rabbit hole we all can get lost in.

Suppose the first kid stopped at a convenience store on her way to school. Two people were in line, so do we need to make those two people and the clerk quarantine too. That clerk goes home, so does that mean her whole family has been “exposed” and they too now cannot go to work or school?

Consider this, on the school bus the children can be closer than six feet, but they must stay at least six feet away from the driver. Having them sitting in a small space for an hour or so is okay. I guess the ‘Rona doesn’t spread on buses. Which makes me wonder, if any of those kids rode the bus to school shouldn’t everyone on the bus, including the driver “quarantine” too?

Again, this could never happen here because our school board trustees realize that they work for all the people not the unions and that the teachers are free to take time off if they feel threatened. I am sure many part-time teachers would be happy to fill in.

The facts are there on the CDC and other government sites, like the study from 2015 from the National Institute of Health that shows cloth face coverings allow 97% of particulate matter through. Cutting kids from school and extracurricular sports will do more harm than good. Weigh the facts over the fear and you will see, if you are not totally driven by the hysteria of the media, than in our county at least, the numbers of deaths and or hospitalizations do not call for doing something as stupid as this.

If there are going to be “safety measures” at least make them rational and reasonable and show the data to support them.

So glad this wasn’t our school district that did this … hmm?

Dan Schinhofen is a former Nye County commissioner and a longtime Pahrump resident.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times While some families spend thousands of dollar ...
TIM BURKE:
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It recently struck me how little I have traveled or even gone out for an evening during the last 12 months. Usually, this time of year, I would be attending a trade show in California, planning a couple of weekend getaway trips, and dreaming of going to Europe for a week.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Out-of-town reader supportive of Pahrump after reading local news

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Many double standards prevail in political circles

Getty Images "The bigger question for all Americans is, are we content to allow private compani ...
TIM BURKE: First Amendment rights in danger on major social media platforms
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freedom of expression is one of our most cherished rights. Over the weekend, the conservative social media platform, Parler, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, was shut down when Amazon turned off the web services that hosted the platform.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Open Letter to Nevada House Delegation
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

To the honorable Representatives of our State. I am taking a moment to write and plead with you to act in the best interest of America rather than your political party. I heard Speaker Pelosi say, on 60 minutes, that one reason to impeach President Trump was so that he could never run again. While your Party has been talking about election interference since 2016 and spent 40 million dollars of our money to investigate “Russian Collusion”, no collusion was found.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Resident disputes timing of trash disposal rate increase

Getty Images Five people died during a recent storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: How to start a civil war
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump’s supporters didn’t think through what would have happened if they’d succeeded in overturning the legitimate 2020 election.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal RN Darrel Cowlishaw sanitizes his pod as some of the first ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Vaccinate seniors before prisoners
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak shouldn’t vaccinate felons before senior citizens. Even a casual look at the coronavirus death numbers makes this obvious.

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

Reader states mural not good use of taxpayer money