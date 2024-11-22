Letters to the Editor

It seems the narrative is, “if you can afford solar power you must be rich, so you can pay more too.”

Reader disillusioned by solar savings promises

About 20 years ago, I moved from the upper Midwest to Southern Nevada due to my wife’s health issues, which her doctors said would help ease. I was getting close to retirement age but needed a few more years, but felt her health was more important, plus [I had] saved some [money] in a personal 401K. Sold my house and spent the money on building one here, did much of the work myself.

At about that time, global warming being pushed along with things like electricity-producing wind turbines and solar panels. Not only were those things going to help save the planet, you could even possibly make some income by installing these things. At the time, I looked into both and wind turbines were quickly dismissed due to limitations of no wind or too much wind (I don’t know if they solved the “too much” part but they certainly haven’t solved the “no wind” part).

Solar for this part of the country looked good after finding we usually get over 300 ‘sun days’ annually. Plus, there were indications from high-ranking political figures of selling “carbon credits” which your green efforts were not infecting the planet. That never became real, maybe too many little people would be allowed to profit. But still, knowing the money I had in the 401K would cover the cost of the “on grid” solar system would help to reduce my electric power costs.

I checked with Valley Electric at the time and was told it would be a dollar-for-dollar exchange. The rates I paid them would be the same rate I would receive when I produced more power than I used. Fair enough, my system cost Valley Electric zero dollars in any form. I received a letter saying they just changed and now I will continue to buy their power at essentially “retail” price but will only be paid “wholesale” from them, for purposes of “equity.”

So, it seems the narrative is, “if you can afford solar power you must be rich, so you can pay more too.” It was only a verbal contract and was changed without any approval from the other party. Just like government officials - more lies!

David Jaronik

Concern voiced on Trump defense secretary choice

There is no longer any market for sanity in America. A case in point is Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Would-be Secretary Pete says, “You need to fire a ton of generals.” (“Pete Hegseth’s plan to overhaul America’s military,” ABC News, 11-14-24)

Regarding installing new generals, he adds, “Either you’re in for warfighting, and that’s it. That’s the only litmus test we care about.”

Secretary Pete doesn’t see any role for diplomacy, peace, education, welfare, health care … just death and destruction. He is the ultimate MAGA muscle man.

With this kind of mentality, Hegseth is sure to feel all warm and fuzzy about unleashing his new generals on America’s internal enemies—you know, Democrats and traditional Republicans.

Mr. Hegseth, the whole purpose of democracy for the past 500 years has been to educate everyone so all can live in domestic tranquility and international peace. Ever show up to church on the Sabbath where they talk about loving thy neighbor?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Utility customer unhappy with charges on statement

Valley Electric Association has issued statements with unexplained charged listed as “balance forward.” They state this is in error. They state the extra charge is refunded in the “box” on your statement. On the statement you send in with payment includes the bogus charge and they insist you pay this.

It does not do any good to contact them. They insist you pay this. They are issuing statements in red for this “balance forward” bogus charge including fees and interest.

The CEO, Mark Stallons, is responsible for the new calculating on our bills and the bills have almost tripled. Mark Stallons wants to increase the rates during peak hours.

I was under the impression a co-op is supposed to keep the rates low. Instead, VEA is constantly raising out rates. There needs to be a government agency to keep them under control.

Linda Riggert