41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dirty French Laundry

By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 24, 2020 - 5:45 pm
 
Getty images Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught not wearing a mask recently, breaking his own ...
Getty images Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught not wearing a mask recently, breaking his own rules set for the state of California.

When caught with his mask down, California Gov. Gavin Newsom knows how to apologize and admit that he has sinned.

He is disappointed in himself, Newsom told reporters Monday after the San Francisco Chronicle reported he had broken his own COVID dicta when he dined recently at the tony French Laundry indoors with friends who happen to be lobbyists or doctors.

No masks. No social distancing. The big-ticket birthday celebration for lobbyist Jason Kinney flouted every behavior an MSNBC anchor would tell you is wrong and could kill your grandmother — unless, because it’s MSNBC, the gathering involves swarms of social-justice activists.

On the left and the right, critics have denounced Newsom’s hypocrisy. How dare he have forced restaurants to operate al fresco then dined in a dining room? How dare Newsom prohibit large private gatherings — think: Thanksgiving — with more than three households after rubbing elbows with more than three Sacramento big shots?

Newsom had joined the Shame Club for California Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein have hectored conservatives for being selfish and not wearing masks — only to be caught on camera not wearing masks.

In the case of Pelosi with a hair stylist and Newsom at a Napa Valley eatery, these lapses seemed especially clueless given that these scolds had casually ignored their own strictures in front of people whose livelihoods have been devastated by their bans. It seems not to have occurred to these Democrats that they invited class resentment.

Newsom wasn’t exactly forthcoming when he ’fessed up and told the press that he was ready to “own” the fact that he made “one mistake. I should have just gotten up from this table because there were a few extra people than should have been and left.”

“I made a mistake is, you know, leaving your house and forgetting to take your mask,” California GOP state Sen. Melissa Melendez, observed. A mistake, she said, doesn’t apply to intentional acts.

Melendez also doesn’t buy Newsom’s suggestion that he was caught unawares. “I mean, he’s the governor of California,” she said. “He doesn’t go anywhere without proper security measures in place and everything else. They knew who was going to be there. They probably had a seating chart, for goodness sake.”

It’s not the hypocrisy that bugs me so much as the lack of compassion for people who just want to make a living. That and Newsom’s urge to lecture the masses that led his office to tweet, “Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

Such piety.

Well that act is finished. Melendez sees Californians deciding, “I’m not playing this game. If you guys aren’t doing it, I’m not doing it.” She’s probably right, especially given that CalMatters later reported that California Medical Association CEO Dustin Corcoran and CMA lobbyist Janus Norman had seats at the table.

I’m guessing the CMA bigs didn’t put on masks between bites. Indeed, photos obtained by FOXLA showed Newsom and company enjoying their meal without muzzles.

Having been caught, Newsom’s reaction was to pledge to be a better model. That’s a mistake, the unplanned kind. Newsom should have resolved to set more realistic standards, to stop coming up with ridiculous edicts and to style himself not king, but an adviser who listens to experts … well, most of the time.

There’s a lesson here for other governors, including Nevada’s Steve Sisolak, as he seems poised to pass new limits on public gatherings. After winking at Black Lives Matter protesters and setting tougher limits for churches than casinos, Sisolak invited contempt for his policies.

The easiest thing in the world is to pronounce what other people shouldn’t do when elected officials should be asking themselves: Would I do that?

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Bill of Rights?
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back in January when the “novel coronavirus” was finally making the news, after the debacle of impeachment was over, I was very interested as I watched the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shut down a city with 35 million residents. My first reaction was, “This could never happen in America as we have a Bill of Rights.” Boy was I wrong.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Lessons learned
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This past year has seen a lot of changes and most not for the better. As I sit here thinking it over, here are some of the things I have learned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Possible second mandated shutdown would be disastrous
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The recent rapid increase in COVID-19 positives is threatening to close businesses and halt family holiday gatherings temporarily. The post-election decrease in COVID-19 positives that some theorized would take place due to the election did not materialize. The exact opposite has happened.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson Ci ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: 2020 election mandate? Compromise
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats long hoped for a supermajority in the Nevada Legislature; instead, the mixed election results will force both sides to work together to find consensus to fix vexing problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: More division coming up
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President “projected” Biden stated that he will unite our country. Well, that’s good because his party spent the last four years dividing us. From the end of the election in 2016, the Democrats have refused to accept the results, but rather spent the last four years calling Trump illegitimate, a fraud, and of course tried to impeach him many times. The one time they actually went through with it, they knew it would fail in the Senate, but to meddle in the next election, they did it anyway, During Obama’s administration, there were many times some Republicans wanted to impeach Obama, but with the Senate being held by Harry Reid, they knew it would only be a show and cause division, so they did not.

Getty Images
As Mental Health Comes out of the Shadows, So Should Insurance Coverage to Increase Access to Care
By Sal Gentile Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has ever tried to navigate the crazy task of selecting an individual health insurance policy knows the fundamental problem is figuring out exactly what you’re buying. Then, traversing the dizzying maze of HMOs, doctors, hospitals, co-pays, deductibles, allowable procedures, and coverage eligibility only increases the frustration.