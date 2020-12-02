45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Remote learning in public schools is widening the achievement gap

By Debra J. Saunders Review-Journal White House Correspondent
December 1, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

“You don’t just have a partner in the White House,” former Vice President Joe Biden told the National Education Association as he campaigned for the White House in July, “you’ll have an NEA member in the White House.”

That remark — a reference to the president-elect’s wife, educator Jill Biden — should chill the hearts of American parents who believe education is essential and cannot be replicated outside the classroom.

As the coronavirus spread fear among the country’s elected class, the NEA and the American Federation of Teachers latched onto mass school closures. Even now that research shows public schools have not turned into superspreaders as feared, the education establishment is in little hurry to end distance learning even though it especially hurts poor children, immigrant children and those with special needs.

Sure, they meant well. But as Joanne Jacobs, a California education blogger and freelance writer, told me, the union leaders focused on the possibility that one 12-year-old might die if public schools remained open, but not the consequences of 100,000 kids who don’t learn to read or learn math and end up dropping out of high school.

A new article in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at the consequences of remote learning and noted, “The public debate has pitted ‘school closures’ against ‘lives saved,’ or the education of children against the health of the community. Presenting the trade-offs in this way obscures the very real health consequences of interrupted education.”

Authors Dimitri A. Christakis, Wil Van Cleve and Frederick J. Zimmerman looked at how a lengthy teachers’ strike in Argentina and Belgium affected students and found that students scored lower on tests and achieved less of an education. They crunched the numbers for U.S. students and figured 24.2 million students ages five to 11 will experience 5.53 million years of life lost as a result of closures in American schools.

What does that statistic even mean? Critics who try to frame the issue as “jobs versus lives,” Jacobs argued, should realize that jobs are what pay the rent and keep families from homelessness. Without a basic education, people make less money, are less healthy and die younger.

“What I’m seeing is very scary and depressing. It’s clear that many young people are falling behind in school. The kids who were behind before are farther behind,” Jacobs noted.

Students who are reading from home may not do so well with math. “Kids pretty much learn math at school or don’t learn it,” Jacobs offered.

In Virginia, the Washington Post reported, Fairfax County Public Schools, which has operated mostly online, published an internal analysis that showed the percentage of middle school and high school students who flunked at least two classes jumped 83 percent, from 6 percent to 11 percent.

Children with two highly educated parents at home and a backyard with a swingset are likely to end up fine. But children with special needs and those whose parents don’t have the time or background to home-school or who lack the technology will return to the classroom lagging behind the curriculum.

When districts open for all students, poor kids will walk through the classroom doors behind students who have weathered the pandemic with more advantages.

“This is the most inequitable thing I’ve ever seen in education,” Jacobs said.

Of course school districts should accommodate teachers and students with comorbidities that put them at risk. Ditto those who live with people with comorbidities. But unless Americans want to widen the achievement gap even more, the education establishment has to open the schoolhouse. If teachers’ unions don’t push for a swift return to the classroom, Biden should not be their partner.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.
TIM BURKE: New mandates feel like violation of personal rights
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I am at home by myself, sitting at my desk and typing on my computer with a face mask on. No, not really, because under Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 035, being alone exempts me from that requirement. The surge in COVID-19 positives and government directives in response has made this our new reality. For the third time in less than two weeks, Nevada on Tuesday set a record for most coronavirus cases reported in a day since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, there were 2,853 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 24 additional deaths. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 139,080 cases and 2,047 deaths.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Bill of Rights?
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back in January when the “novel coronavirus” was finally making the news, after the debacle of impeachment was over, I was very interested as I watched the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shut down a city with 35 million residents. My first reaction was, “This could never happen in America as we have a Bill of Rights.” Boy was I wrong.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Lessons learned
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This past year has seen a lot of changes and most not for the better. As I sit here thinking it over, here are some of the things I have learned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Possible second mandated shutdown would be disastrous
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The recent rapid increase in COVID-19 positives is threatening to close businesses and halt family holiday gatherings temporarily. The post-election decrease in COVID-19 positives that some theorized would take place due to the election did not materialize. The exact opposite has happened.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson Ci ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: 2020 election mandate? Compromise
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats long hoped for a supermajority in the Nevada Legislature; instead, the mixed election results will force both sides to work together to find consensus to fix vexing problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: More division coming up
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President “projected” Biden stated that he will unite our country. Well, that’s good because his party spent the last four years dividing us. From the end of the election in 2016, the Democrats have refused to accept the results, but rather spent the last four years calling Trump illegitimate, a fraud, and of course tried to impeach him many times. The one time they actually went through with it, they knew it would fail in the Senate, but to meddle in the next election, they did it anyway, During Obama’s administration, there were many times some Republicans wanted to impeach Obama, but with the Senate being held by Harry Reid, they knew it would only be a show and cause division, so they did not.