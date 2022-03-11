50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

EDITORIAL: The buck stops over there with President Biden

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 7:34 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Democrats are stunned — stunned! — to discover that they’re being blamed for soaring gasoline prices when it’s really all Vladimir Putin’s fault. The disconnect is mind-boggling.

The website GasBuddy reports that Nevada has the nation’s second-highest average gasoline prices at $4.70 a gallon, trailing California’s $5.49. Nevada drivers barely had time to adjust to the shock as the price at the pump went up almost 50 cents a gallon overnight last week.

President Joe Biden and other Democrats blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Can’t do much right now,” Mr. Biden said on Tuesday. “Russia is responsible.”

There’s an inkling of truth to that. The Russian invasion has roiled world energy markets, driving up prices. But the president’s “the buck stops over there” deflection ignores that U.S. gasoline prices crept up throughout last year, long before Russia amassed troops on the Ukrainian border. Between January 2021 and December, average gas prices rose $1.32 a gallon on the West Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

This would normally be welcome news to Democrats, who have made no secret that their climate goals depend on dismantling the fossil fuel industry. Indeed, Mr. Biden eagerly went about advancing that agenda from the moment he stepped into the Oval Office, issuing a series of executive orders designed to cripple domestic production.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Mr. Biden “hasn’t held an onshore lease sale and is the only president in at least two decades not to have done so in a given year.” The administration has also telegraphed its intention to use its regulatory authority to limit the oil and gas industry’s access to the financial system.

Commodity prices vary due to a host of entwined factors, but the message Mr. Biden and Democrats sent was clear. “Regulatory uncertainty and political hostility to fossil fuels discourage long-term investments,” the Journal noted, “which are needed to increase supply and keep energy prices in check.”

But with a midterm election approaching and a White House groping from crisis to crisis as gasoline rushes toward $5 a gallon, the president and Democrats are feeling the heat. Mr. Biden’s ban on Russian imports is largely symbolic, but a necessary move. To make up the difference, however, the administration now makes overtures to Venezuela — essentially a Russian client state — and the Saudis. How about taking the shackles off our own U.S. producers?

Renewable energy isn’t yet ready for prime time. So if Mr. Biden and his fellow Democrats continue to oppose incentivizing more domestic oil and gas production, they should come clean with the American public about the costs of such a decision and be willing to own the consequences.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Amargosa Conservancy is a nonprofit organization based n Shoshone, Calif. Its mission is to ...
Reintroducing: The Amargosa Conservancy
Amargosa Conservancy Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Amargosa Conservancy is a nonprofit organization based in Shoshone, Calif. Its mission is to work toward a sustainable future for the Amargosa Basin through science, stewardship and advocacy.

Let Me Help: advice from a streetwise woman in Pahrump

Advice columnist Ann Marie Kristen Noha is a resident of Pahrump. Contact her with your questions at anmano3@outlook.com, or mail questions to Pahrump Valley Times, c/o Ann Marie; 1570 E. Highway 372; Pahrump, NV 89048

Roundup will remove 2,000 wild horses near Tonopah
Roundup will remove 2,000 wild horses near Tonopah
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Severe drought has contributed to problems with food and water supplies for the horses, and land management officials say the range can’t support them.