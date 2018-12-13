Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

CASA thanks community along with supporters

The Board of Directors of Pioneer Territory CASA, Inc. would like to thank the community of Pahrump for the generosity we received on behalf of the children we serve surrounding our 2018 2nd Annual Telethon that was held Nov.1, at KPVM TV. As many of you are aware, I am new to the executive director position and I was totally overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of not only our community, but from generous people from around the state. Our goal was to try and exceed last year’s pledges of a little over $10,000 and I am pleased to announce we exceeded that by over $5,000!

I would like to thank Vern and Ronda Van Winkle and the entire KPVM family for making this event successful. Also, thanks goes out to Lee McKenna at 101 Technologies, Inc. for donating business phones, service and long distance for our volunteers to be able to make and receive the calls for donations.

Another big thank you for our major donors: Thank you Mr. Henry Wu of American First National Bank for your generous annual pledge; it is greatly appreciated! Thank you to Norma Jean Opatik for her generous gift and her challenge to other realtors! Thanks to Dennis Leaks, OD for his generous gift and his challenge to other doctors; and to Sherry Cipollini of Reflections Healthcare for her generous donation and meeting his challenge. Thank you to Valley Electric Association for their generous gift and their continued support. And thank you to Julie Floyd at Floyd’s Construction for your generous support as well! A big thank you to ALL for helping to support our local program.

Thank you to all of our guest speakers on air who took their time to advocate on our behalf. A few of those were Judge Lane of the Fifth Judicial Court, Kristi Shafer of Division of Child and Family Services, Stacy Smith from NyE County Coalition, Salli Kerr from Nevada Outreach Training Association and our Executive State Director for Nevada CASA Association, Jane Jensen Saint.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a national program that recruits, trains and supervises volunteer advocates for children in foster care. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please call us at 775-505-2272 (CASA).

Again, thank you for your generosity and support!

Sincerely,

Kathie McKenna, executive director

Pioneer Territory CASA, Inc.

A broken America is not good for anyone today

The picture of thousands of invaders trying to forcefully get into America is frightful. Especially to those living along the border with Mexico. For years, many have had their homes invaded, by much smaller groups than the present-day caravans.

Caravan of immigrants invading America is a new type of threat to this country.

The Liberals’ idea of an open-border policy is a sign of insanity. Especially now that Mexico has, as of Dec. 1, a new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He has been quoted as saying during his campaign, “that immigrants must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” Now some in the neighboring countries may be taking his advice.

And he was also quoted as saying …. “And soon, very soon … after the victory of our movement … we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world.”

Hopefully, that was just campaign bravado. We will soon find out!

Too bad our gutless Republican legislators, and their fellow Democrat/Abomination Party legislators, didn’t give the president enough money to build the wall.

The wall should be fifty feet thick and one hundred feet high, of reinforced concrete, down the center of the Rio Grande River, from the Gulf of Mexico to El Paso, TX, and from there on the border line, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. If it can be done, America can do it!

A broken America cannot take on the rest of the world.

Manuel Ybarra, Jr.

Coalgate, OK