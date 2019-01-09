Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

PVT chided for no Pearl Harbor band coverage

Does the editor, with his nose for newsworthy Pahrump area stories, consider a follow-up on the high school band trip to Pearl Harbor Day ceremonies to be of little interest to PVT subscribers?

I recognize the construction/opening of a 2,200 square foot coffee shop will have a cosmic impact on the economic development of the town. Such a development certainly rates a four-color front page story!

It easily outranks what will be one of the highlights and adventures of many band members. They would treasure a newspaper article clipping they could share with future children.

I am not a band member parent, music teacher, school administrator. Just a trip fund contributor and longtime PVT subscriber.

Robert P. Anderson

Editor’s note: Mr. Anderson’s letter was dated Dec. 19. The follow-up story on the band’s Pearl Harbor trip was published in the Dec. 28, 2018 issue of the Pahrump Valley Times. Live video was posted on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times on Dec. 7.

Praise of local VFW post for memorial service

The family of Kenneth G. Brown, a Korean War veteran, wishes to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to VFW Post 10054.

The VFW went out of their way to provide a very moving and memorable ceremony that was produced at short notice for family and friends.

Pat Watson

Thank you to Good Samaritan on Highway 160

On Dec. 28, 2018 I was traveling on Highway 160 half a mile north of the signal at Highway 159 when I had a flat tire.

I pulled over to the side of the road and a red SUV stopped behind me.

Before I could determine the problem, a family from the red vehicle told me which tire was the problem because they had noticed the flat at the signal.

They told me they would change the tire for me. The gentleman, wife and daughter proceeded to change the tire even though I said I could AAA. The man said the wait would be too long. We neglected to exchange names. It is nice to know there are still thoughtful people in this world. May this family have many blessings in the years to come. Whomever you are, you renew faith in the human race. Thank you for your help.

B. Payne

Democrats want illegal immigrant votes

The real and major reason why so many of my fellow Democrats (at the national level) seem to care so much about the plight of “illegal immigrants” is because they want to get their votes one day. This is all about VOTES. Once over 50 percent of the USA population becomes “non-white,” the Democrats know that they will win every presidential election and always be in control of both houses of Congress.

I would love to see that day, but I don’t like how they are using these innocent people who are seeking a better life and how they are hood-winking and playing the American people. On the other hand, the Republicans don’t want to let them in because they know that this day is coming, and they want to prevent it from happening because they are afraid of it.

It saddens me to say that most of these national Democrats really don’t care at all about these people as human beings, just as they also don’t care at all about the rest of us, especially if we are poor, near-poor, lower-middle-class, or middle-class.

There are a few exceptions to this.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, New York

We have solution to economy, environment issue

Our environment is precious and vital to the health and welfare of our communities and our species. There is a misconception that good stewardship of our resources is contrary to having a thriving and healthy economy.

Our years’ long drought is made worse by the effects of the damage to our climate from the burning of fossil fuels. The argument for not doing anything to curb greenhouse gas emissions has been that it will hurt the economy. This is not true. There is much we can do that not only will save our communities and our habitat but that will grow our economy.

In fact, there’s a bipartisan carbon pricing bill in Congress that has just been introduced by Representatives Congressman Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Congressman Francis Rooney, R-Fla.; Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick R-PA; Congressman Charlie Crist D-Fla.; and Congressman John K. Delaney D-MD. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act – H.R.7173, is a big, effective climate solution – good for people and the economy.

This bill puts a price on carbon pollution and returns the revenue to people on a monthly basis. Visit energyinnovationact.org for more details about how it works. It’s an effective, broad solution that will reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years without growing government or hurting the American people. Not only will this get our CO2 levels down to non-harming levels, it will quickly create 2.1 million additional jobs in the first 10 years!

We have the solutions to our environmental and economic problems in our hands right now. Let’s build a sustainable future for our communities and our planet!

Montana Black

Race team thanks local businesses for assistance

A quick shout-out to a couple of local businesses who were instrumental in turning our race truck around preparing for the Laughlin McKenzie’s Rage at the River race after the Pahrump/Nugget 250.

These businesses went the extra mile helping us and deserve the support of the Pahrump community. The staff and owners were unbelievably great, going the extra mile to help virtual strangers. We will continue to patronize them in the future.

• Kustom Colors:

http://www.kustomkolorsautobody.com/blogsite/

Darin and his crew did an outstanding job repairing the body damage by expediting a quick turnaround.

Great job guys, thanks.

• Patterson Fabrication:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Metal-Fabricator/Patterson-Fabrication-LLC-893912527381379/

Expedited the location and cutting of some specialized materials necessary for the repair of suspension parts. Kevin knew exactly what we needed and provided expert advice for the repair.

• Battle Born Engineering:

(Robbie Woods racing) http://www.battlebornengineering.co/

Robbie and his staff expedited a critical repair on a suspension assembly. The craftsmanship and expertise were topnotch. A real pleasure doing business with fellow racers. Thanks Robbie.

Ross Racing, Truck #7252

Eugene Humbert

Reader responds to recent letter to editor

I would like to respond to Jim Ferrell and his warped thinking that Democrats are saints. As far as Fox News is concerned he is wrong there as well. CNN, NBC, MSNBC, PBS, CBS, ABC have brainwashed viewers by telling untruths about Trump and Democrats are starting to censor free speech, free thought by way of Twitter and Facebook.

Democrats want to raid Medicare and Medicaid with Medicare for all. Democrats want to give free medical coverage to everyone. What about the millions of folks who have already paid for this coverage? Are the Democrats going to write refund checks to all that have contributed every paycheck for the coverage?

America cannot stand as a country if we sell our natural resources to Russia like the Obama administration did with Uranium 1. Now Russia owns 20 percent of our natural resource. I think Mueller needs to look at the Democrats colluding with Russia to try and win the presidency. The Democrats yell fascist Nazis, racism, bigots etc. to anyone who voted for Trump. Democrats are the modern-day version of the KKK, the Third Reich, Mao, and Stalin.

Democrats take to the streets and beat on innocent people and they don’t care, hurt as many as they can, hoping to find one so they can say see I knew they were Nazis and that is what Nazi Germany was all about, silence the strong, eliminate their weapons and make them walk the same way, make them talk the same way, make them think the same way.

America needs to wake up and realize that Democrats want to destroy everything you have worked for, they want to turn our country into a third world nation, they want to take your job away, take your money away and make you survive on government handouts. They want us to live like Venezuela.

Believe the Democrats, remember they said they did not want to impeach the president and now that is all they talk about doing. They have introduced legislation to start impeachment.

Too bad that won’t happen. All that will happen is millions of dollars wasted instead of using that money to feed, clothe, and shelter the hungry American children that Democrats have pushed aside in favor of illegal immigrant children.

Tyler Weiss

Some info on global warming, emission reduction

On December 10, Yale professor William Nordhaus accepted the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on climate change. In his book, The Climate Casino: Risk, Uncertainty and Economics for a Warming World, Nordhaus writes that to attain the level of emissions reductions needed to slow climate change, “the incentives must be for everyone, millions of firms and billions of people spending trillions of dollars” in a low-carbon economy. Nordhaus states that “the most effective incentive is a high price for carbon.”

These are among the principles embodied in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which was recently introduced in the House of Representatives, the first bipartisan climate bill in nearly a decade.

This legislation will put a steadily rising fee on oil, coal and natural gas and return the money equally to people, helping low and middle income Americans. A border carbon adjustment on imports from countries that don’t price carbon similarly would protect American businesses and encourage other nations to adopt their own carbon pricing systems to gain access to valuable U.S. markets.

The latest National Climate Assessment provides a stark warning of the threats that global warming poses to the United States, including sea level rise, increasing wildfires and extreme weather. Let’s thank Representatives Ted Deutch (D-FL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and their colleagues for sponsoring this bill and urge our own members of Congress to support their courageous action.

