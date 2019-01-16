Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Pahrump resident curious about firework laws

I was wondering if you have an investigative reporter on staff that would be interested in looking into the sheriff’s position on fireworks before the Fourth of July.

I’m curious because there seems to be a large public safety campaign regarding the fact that they are dangerous and illegal, but at least in my case, they are pointedly refusing to respond to people setting them off. They wouldn’t even come out to do a report after the fact so I could make a damage claim from the debris in my yard.

No one was hurt this time, but I don’t understand why they would wait for serious damage before they respond (imagining for a second that they would, in fact, respond to fire or injury).

I live near the propane factory and have new neighbors who spent two and a half hours detonating 500-gram fireworks over our mutual homes and in close range to the propane factory, even though the public sites were (I believe) closed due to high winds and dangerous conditions. If the debris can land in my yard, then the propane factory is also within range.

I reported them to the sheriff, but received no reply on that night. I proceeded to email both the general inbox and officer Boruchowitz directly, and even though he has responded to emails from me in the past, he has completely ignored my multiple requests for help and/or information about what (if anything) can be done.

It seems very unusual to me, especially considering Sheriff Wehrly’s strategic plan to improve law enforcement and the public’s perception of law enforcement. It seems like the primary repeated complaint from NCSO is the lack of help and community support, but then when civilians do try to get or provide help, they (at least in my case) completely ignore it. Although based on a lot of the comments from Facebook sites, it seems like a pervasive issue.

Another complaint I hear from NCSO involves the lack of funds. They will spend entire days and weeks enforcing speeders, giving out small tickets, but they could easily rake in thousands of dollars a night if they enforced the firework laws.

I’d like to understand what their public stance is on the issue so that I know how to deal with my neighbors on the Fourth, if they continue to engage in firework celebrations for all the holidays.

Thanks in advance for your thoughts on the matter!

Lora Danielle

Popular snowbird destinations stats questioned

The writer of “Snowbirds” on page A8 in the Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 issue did not research his statics very well. The least affordable destination would be Hawaii. You do not drive your RV across the ocean. The plane fare, hotel, food there is very expensive.

Then listed are most popular destinations for snowbirds are Flagstaff, Arizona and Albuquerque, New Mexico??????

It is snowing there. Why would a snowbird go to those places to escape winter?

Linda Riggert

Should border security include permanent troops?

While it is sad that migrant children have died after entering the U.S., I don’t think blame should be cast upon our border patrol or customs officials. Adverse health issues most likely developed before or during the migrants’ journey and should have been taken into account by parents or adult guardians. If you watched the videos of asylum seekers on their trek through Mexico, you may have noticed that they appeared healthy and vigorous. And in possession of cell phones, no less. The image really dilutes my sense of “your huddled masses.” You have to wonder, where do they recharge their phones?

America may be the world’s most favored safe haven, but people who choose to escape from oppressive regimes and who fear a criminal element in their homeland might turn things around if they banded together. Popular uprisings have certainly led to beneficial, even revolutionary change. And on those occasions when it has been deemed politically expedient, the United States has intervened with all manner of assistance to those in peril.

Despite our government’s willingness to help mitigate desperate situations is it unreasonable for this to be tempered by perseverance and resolve on the part of those who reach out to us? There are many Americans born and bred, who can tell you a thing or two about desperation.

As to security enhancements along our southern border, they have been needed and largely ignored for a very long time. I’m not the first to suggest that if the interests of the United States are best served by continuous deployment of our armed forces within other countries, shouldn’t a similar strategy be applied to our porous and extremely vulnerable southern boundary? A “border security command” in coordination with the Border Patrol and Customs Enforcement &Immigration, supplemented by standard wire fencing, sensors and drones, could do the job.

Should the decision be made to permanently establish units of our armed forces along the U.S. / Mexico demarcation, some will of course denounce the exercise of imminent domain. On the other hand, personal sacrifice has always been measured against the need for national security.

Ralph Bazan

Reader responds to recent letter to editor

I would like to respond to Jim Ferrell and his warped thinking that Democrats are saints. As far as Fox News is concerned he is wrong there as well. CNN, NBC, MSNBC, PBS, CBS, ABC have brainwashed viewers by telling untruths about Trump and Democrats are starting to censor free speech, free thought by way of Twitter and Facebook.

Democrats want to raid Medicare and Medicaid with Medicare for all. Democrats want to give free medical coverage to everyone. What about the millions of folks who have already paid for this coverage? Are the Democrats going to write refund checks to all that have contributed every paycheck for the coverage?

America cannot stand as a country if we sell our natural resources to Russia like the Obama administration did with Uranium 1. Now Russia owns 20 percent of our natural resource. I think Mueller needs to look at the Democrats colluding with Russia to try and win the presidency. The Democrats yell fascist Nazis, racism, bigots etc. to anyone who voted for Trump. Democrats are the modern-day version of the KKK, the Third Reich, Mao, and Stalin.

Democrats take to the streets and beat on innocent people and they don’t care, hurt as many as they can, hoping to find one so they can say see I knew they were Nazis and that is what Nazi Germany was all about, silence the strong, eliminate their weapons and make them walk the same way, make them talk the same way, make them think the same way.

America needs to wake up and realize that Democrats want to destroy everything you have worked for, they want to turn our country into a third world nation, they want to take your job away, take your money away and make you survive on government handouts. They want us to live like Venezuela.

Believe the Democrats, remember they said they did not want to impeach the president and now that is all they talk about doing. They have introduced legislation to start impeachment.

Too bad that won’t happen. All that will happen is millions of dollars wasted instead of using that money to feed, clothe, and shelter the hungry American children that Democrats have pushed aside in favor of illegal immigrant children.

Tyler Weiss