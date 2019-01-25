Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Should border security include permanent troops?

While it is sad that migrant children have died after entering the U.S., I don’t think blame should be cast upon our border patrol or customs officials. Adverse health issues most likely developed before or during the migrants’ journey and should have been taken into account by parents or adult guardians. If you watched the videos of asylum seekers on their trek through Mexico, you may have noticed that they appeared healthy and vigorous. And in possession of cell phones, no less. The image really dilutes my sense of “your huddled masses.” You have to wonder, where do they recharge their phones?

America may be the world’s most favored safe haven, but people who choose to escape from oppressive regimes and who fear a criminal element in their homeland might turn things around if they banded together. Popular uprisings have certainly led to beneficial, even revolutionary change.

And on those occasions when it has been deemed politically expedient, the United States has intervened with all manner of assistance to those in peril.

Despite our government’s willingness to help mitigate desperate situations is it unreasonable for this to be tempered by perseverance and resolve on the part of those who reach out to us? There are many Americans born and bred, who can tell you a thing or two about desperation.

As to security enhancements along our southern border, they have been needed and largely ignored for a very long time.

I’m not the first to suggest that if the interests of the United States are best served by continuous deployment of our armed forces within other countries, shouldn’t a similar strategy be applied to our porous and extremely vulnerable southern boundary? A “border security command” in coordination with the Border Patrol and Customs Enforcement &Immigration, supplemented by standard wire fencing, sensors and drones, could do the job.

Should the decision be made to permanently establish units of our armed forces along the U.S. / Mexico demarcation, some will of course denounce the exercise of imminent domain. On the other hand, personal sacrifice has always been measured against the need for national security.

Ralph Bazan

How about some respect and a decent meal?

Our fake president’s fast food “banquet” for the NCAA championship Clemson University Tigers football team was a national disgrace and an insult to them and the entire country.

The message he sent to these outstanding young men is that if you put in the tremendous effort and sacrifice to become a champion athlete, all you are worth is a hamburger and a taco. And what makes him think that they are so stupid that they would prefer cheap fast food to a gourmet meal?

OK, so the government is shut down and the White House’s cooking staff is gone. But couldn’t an alleged billionaire spring for a caterer and give these heroes a presidential victory feast that they earned and deserve?

Or he could just charge it to the taxpayers, like with the $3 million it costs us every time he jets off for a nice round of golf? Or how about making Mexico pay for it?

David G. Alexander

The lie about the welfare state is a disappointment

Governments repeat over and over again the famous old history about the “welfare state” up to the point that many people have believed it and had a great disappointment. This is what happened to my colleague who works in an office of the state administration and about five years ago she told me that she wished to retire to enjoy the welfare state and now next to the retirement she has terminal cancer.

We can think it is just a case of bad luck but it has got me thinking. If we look at what makes us happy, we realize that happiness is very fleeting and normal life goes in a different way, and we find that every day we have to face unpleasant and many times painful things with which we live together and, or we accept them, or become the most unhappy people.

The welfare state is like assuming that we are going to achieve the heaven on earth and this is impossible. Pleasures are always very momentary, and sometimes leave us a taste quite unpleasant, such as another friend who went on a Mediterranean cruise thinking it would be the best and the poor thing spent almost all the days vomiting by the seasickness provoked by the rolling of the transatlantic.

In addition, the welfare state for whom? It will be for those who can work and earn a decent salary, because for the millions of unemployed that sounds like a joke, because they know well that the politicians that proclaim it have big salaries.

Isabel Costa

Independent Forum of Opinion

A simple solution to the border crisis

I am writing in response to an editorial in the January 16th edition of the Pahrump Valley Times written by Thomas L. Knapp concerning the shutdown and who’s to blame. Mr. Knapp goes into great detail explaining why the Republicans have to vote the way they do and why the Democrats have to vote the way they do. I am writing to suggest that there is another way to approach the problem other than from a partisan viewpoint. I am registered as a “non-partisan.” There is little that I can agree upon in the positions of both parties. I vote for the one who best represents the positions I hold to. Party politics is crippling our country.

Instead of viewing everything from a partisan perspective, and putting everything in a political frame, why not deal with these issues with the idea that we must do what is best for our nation. From that very frame of reference it would take politics out of the decision and put our nation first. And it wouldn’t matter who got the credit for it. When I vote to send someone to represent me in D.C., I do not do it with the thought that they are going there to represent their party first, but that they are there to represent me and our nation first. And, oh, by the way, I am not against legal immigration. From this point of view here are some suggestions:

It is a national security issue. It is imperative that we keep our borders safe and protect the citizens of this great nation. And I surely want those living along the border to be safe and protected. To suggest that it is not a security issue is the height of ignorance and progressive group-think and not based in fact or reality.

It is a matter of law. When we allow criminals and MS-13 gang members into our country just because they have found some loophole in the system and/or are unvetted, then our representatives bear the responsibility. That is their obligation to make laws that keep us safe. (Unfortunately some of them even coach illegals how to come in and beat the system). If we don’t have and enforce our laws, soon we will not have a nation.

Our country should be open to only those who qualify and enter legally. Legal immigration is what has made this nation great and brought us to where we are. If we do not succeed in closing our borders to illegal immigrants we will be experiencing the same consequences that France, Germany and England and other countries in the EU are now facing, with rioting, vandalism and lawlessness rampant in the streets. The people will only take so much and when they see their elected officials not looking out for them they will revolt. (It is not a matter of lawlessness so much as it is a matter of self-preservation.)

We must seal the border from illegal drugs. The cost to our nation through the consequences of drug abuse is staggering. Those who would sell us on the idea of legalization of drugs do not tell us the cost to our society. They tell you that we can tax it and it would be a great source of income for our states, counties and cities. What they don’t tell you is that the cost for the treatment to the individual,, the family, marriages and our communities and society far surpasses any benefit from tax revenue. Look at the reports from states that have legalized marijuana. Just the consequences on the highways are astounding. DUIs have risen exponentially, and accidents have increased at an alarming rate. Driving under the influence of drugs is just as dangerous as under alcohol, and probably more so because they have this sense of invincibility.

It is also imperative to close our borders to sex-trafficking. The cartels were making most of their money on the drug trade, but since many of our states have legalized marijuana, and the profit is not there, they cannot compete with the low cost to the consumer here in the U.S., they have switched to harder drugs and now the product of choice is selling children, both boys and girls, in the sex trafficking business. Adults will kidnap children or pay someone for their child to take them across the border and sell them. They pass them off as their own children to get them through the border and into the country. It is then that their life of hell begins. Precious children who should be loved and protected are subject to inconceivable abuse and torment and end up broken and kept from realizing a life of love and fulfillment.

We must close our borders to criminals and terrorists. Criminals and terrorists have pretty much an open door into our country. They come in undocumented, unvetted and without any identification and ask for political asylum. They are coached on what to say and what not to say, what to bring and what not to bring. They are instructed to say they are fleeing from political oppression and if they would return their lives would be in jeopardy. If we do not close this loophole we will not only continue to have illegals committing crime here, but terrorists carrying out terror attacks within our borders. The open borders advocates are playing into the hands of the criminals and terrorists. That is a price that is not acceptable for America.

I realize that these suggestions are things that most people would agree with. So, since these things are a no-brainer, maybe our politicians can quit playing politics and put our country first. Let’s take care of the crisis on the border and do what it takes to make sure our borders are secure. This is not a political issue but one that deals with national security and morality.

J. Paul Taylor